Liverpool's new sporting director Jorge Schmadtke will use his Bundesliga connections to bring players to Anfield, believes Ste Hoare of The RedmenTV.

The Reds have already welcomed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer and, now, Hoare believes that Schmadtke will turn his attention towards Germany's top flight.

Liverpool transfer news - The Bundesliga

Since the arrival of Schmadtke, reports have linked Liverpool with moves for a number of Bundesliga players.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jurgen Klopp and co have scheduled talks with Manu Kone of Borussia Mönchengladbach, as they look to further reinforce a midfield which struggled throughout the majority of last season.

Having lost Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner this summer, too, it's clear that the Reds must target midfielders in the current transfer window.

According to reports in Germany, too, Liverpool have set their sights on Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven, as Schmadtke looks to take his summer spending to his old club.

With that said, Liverpool are certainly focusing on the Bundesliga, if the reports are anything to go by.

What did Ste Hoare say about Liverpool and Jorge Schmadtke?

Speaking to Football FanCast, Hoare said: "I don’t think he’s had any input in the selection of players Liverpool are after this year, but his job is gonna be getting deals over the line, and he’s gonna be tasked with doing that.

"So I do expect Liverpool to be shopping in the Bundesliga market. I think it’s most similar to the Premier League, players you can get. I think the price is probably cheaper than buying in the Premier League. Liverpool seems to have got Alexis Mac Allister for a bargain because of his release clause.

"The fees being quoted for Premier League players is just astronomical. So I do think Liverpool will go to the Bundesliga. I think that’s one of the reasons Schmadtke’s been bought in actually, he’s knowledge and connections in Germany are a huge positive for Liverpool."

What is Liverpool's transfer budget?

After already spending a reported £35 million on Mac Allister, Liverpool's transfer budget may have taken a slight hit.

That being said, given the need to reinforce their squad after missing out on Champions League football for the first time in a full season under Klopp, the Reds could yet welcome more players as the summer goes on.

With Roberto Firmino, alongside four other first-team players leaving on free deals this summer, Liverpool will have more room on their wage bill.