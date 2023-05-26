Liverpool could complete an outstanding signing this summer if they sign Joshua Kimmich as rumoured.

The 2022/23 season has seen the Reds go backwards after coming close to completing a quadruple in the previous campaign.

The toll of playing so many games combined with a failure to address the issues in midfield before the start of the season left Jurgen Klopp with little control over Liverpool's destiny this season.

Now, with the start of the transfer window edging ever closer, Liverpool are being linked with more and more midfielders.

One of the most exciting rumours involves Joshua Kimmich potentially trading the Allianz Arena for Anfield.

Is Joshua Kimmich signing for Liverpool?

The story comes from Marca in Spain, which claims that Liverpool, Barcelona and Arsenal want the German midfielder this summer.

But speaking to Football Insider, BBC pundit Alan Hutton says that he doesn't believe the 28-year-old would leave Bayern this summer.

He said: "Wow, I think it would be an outstanding signing for Liverpool.

"At 28, he has still got a lot of football left in him, he is an outstanding football player, but I can’t see him leaving where he is, if I am honest.

"I think it would be a really good signing for Liverpool and I think that is the kind of player they need to rebuild the midfield, but I do not see it happening."

Why would Liverpool want Kimmich?

The Bayern midfielder is one of the most highly respected players in Europe and has earned praise from the likes of Pep Guardiola in the past. The Spaniard, of course, managed him during his time in Bavaria.

But Kimmich is 28 now, and if he wants to challenge himself outside the Bundesliga, his time is running out.

Liverpool would surely be making a big mistake not moving for him if he is really on the move this summer, as he could solve many of Klopp's problems.

He's not injury-prone, while he also ranks in the 99th percentile for most passing metrics on FBref, which compares his performances alongside those who play in his position at a similar level of the past year. This backs up his reputation as one of the tidiest players in possession.

His contract expires in 2025, so signing him would not be cheap, but with Liverpool failing to qualify for the Champions League, they may need to make a statement in the transfer market to help them find a way back into Europe's elite club competition.