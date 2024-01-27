Liverpool could potentially look to bring in a "great coach" to replace Jurgen Klopp as manager this summer, according to a claim from journalist Dean Jones.

Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool

The Reds have been hit with an absolute hammer blow with the news that Klopp will depart Anfield at the end of this season, having decided that a break is needed. The 56-year-old's confirmation of his exit has understandably been met with sadness from Liverpool supporters, having enjoyed over eight years of brilliance with him as manager.

Klopp has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup, among other trophies, outlining his status as one of the greatest managers of his generation in the process, but if he feels as though he is running on empty, his decision has to be respected.

FSG now have the unenviable task of finding a replacement for the legendary German in the coming months, with the likes of Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi early frontrunners to take charge at Anfield.

Liverpool back to appoint Julian Nagelsmann

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones provided an update on Liverpool's manager search, saying the Reds could make Julian Nagelsmann their next manager after Klopp, especially as he could leave his post as Germany boss after Euro 2024.

"When it comes to frontrunners to replace him, the names of Nagelsmann, Alonso and De Zerbi stand out to me. Interestingly, Nagelsmann is only contracted to Germany until the end of Euro 2024, as it would fit perfectly with the timing Liverpool need.

"Alonso would bring a more emotional pull but also has the clout of a brilliant season at Leverkusen behind him. And De Zerbi feels like an outstanding candidate from within the Premier League, who has the potential of stepping up to a bigger club soon and impacting the game pretty similar to the one Klopp has made."

Nagelsmann would certainly be an intriguing appointment by Liverpool considering he is still only 36 years of age, having emerged as one of the most exciting young managers in Europe in recent years, being called a "great coach" by Argentina's World Cup-winning boss, Lionel Scaloni.

Despite his age, the German already has so much experience at the top level, guiding Bayern Munich to Bundesliga glory in 2021/22 and now preparing to lead the national team ahead of their home tournament at Euro 2024. Whether he decides to move on after the competition remains to be seen, but if Liverpool are interested in him, he could find it too great a job to turn down.

Alonso does arguably feel like the best option for the Reds currently, though, both because of how he knows the club inside-out after spending five years there as a player, and the fact that he is excelling as Bayer Leverkusen manager, guiding them to the top of the Bundesliga table and threatening to stun Bayern in the process.