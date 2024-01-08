Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is eyeing a move for a "fantastic" attacking player who is also wanted by Arsenal, according to a new transfer update.

Liverpool eyeing Salah successors

The Reds are flying at the moment, progressing to the FA Cup fourth round after a 2-0 win away to Arsenal on Sunday, but that's not to say that new signings aren't needed in the near future.

Klopp is expected to be on the lookout for a new forward this month with Mohamed Salah away at AFCON, and the Reds will eventually need to replace the Egyptian King for good too, given his extensive links to the Saudi Pro League over the last 12 months.

It remains to be seen if anyone will arrive at Anfield in the January transfer window or if they wait until the summer, but one player who has been linked with a move to the club is Wolves star Pedro Neto.

The 23-year-old has stood out as one of his side's most impressive players in recent years, providing constant quality out wide and registering seven assists in just 11 Premier League appearances this season.

Jurgen Klopp considers Pedro Neto hijack

According to a new update from Caught Offside, Klopp wants Liverpool to sign Wolves winger Pedro Neto, who is also wanted by Arsenal, with the report reaffirming the Reds' desire to increase their attacking depth in Salah's absence.

"Finally, the Merseyside giants also have two targets in attack, with a potential battle with Arsenal on the cards as Wolves winger Pedro Neto works his way onto Klopp’s radar. The 23-year-old has been hugely impressive in the Premier League this season, and Fabrizio Romano has told CaughtOffside that he expects him to be a summer target for Arsenal."

Neto is a wonderful footballer, not only because he is easy on the eye with his slick dribbling ability, but also because he provides consistent levels of end product, proving that he has substance to his game. He is contracted at Wolves until 2027, however, so he won't be arriving on the cheap.

The Portugal international is someone who can play on either flank, either hitting the byline from the left or cutting inside from the right, and he is a player who should only get better for the next five or six years. Wolves manager Gary O'Neil is a big admirer of him, too, saying of him in September: "He will be hugely important for us, he’s a fantastic player, hugely talented and he’s working extremely hard without the ball as well as bringing big quality with it, so I’m really pleased with Pedro."

Liverpool clearly face stiff competition from Arsenal, who despite their current poor form, are still a side with some brilliant young players who Neto could want to play with, whether it be Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli.

Related Liverpool star who won 100% aerials punished Arsenal alongside Konate The Reds whiz caught the eye with an impressive performance at The Emirates.

The influence of Klopp is something that could easily give the Reds the edge, however, given his standing out as one of the greatest man-managers of his generation, and he could be a superb replacement for Salah, even though the Egyptian staying put for a few more years would be preferable.