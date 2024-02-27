Liverpool have been handed a huge boost regarding the future of one of the stars of their Carabao Cup triumph, with journalist Fabrizio Romano relaying comments made by Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool win EFL Cup at Wembley

The Reds enjoyed a day to treasure at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, as they sealed their first trophy win of the season in unforgettable fashion. An injury-ravaged Liverpool side took Chelsea to extra-time, by which point a number of teenagers had needed to be introduced to aid tired legs, but Virgil van Dijk's late header sealed glory for Klopp's men.

It was an astonishing effort from all involved, considering the likes of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota were all missing for the Reds, and it goes down as one of the best triumphs of the Klopp era.

It was a game that saw so many Liverpool players perform heroically, with Caoimhin Kelleher a brick wall in goal, Van Dijk imperious at the back and Wataru Endo superb in midfield, and there were simply too many outstanding players to mention.

Now, a key claim has emerged regarding the future of one of the Merseysiders' EFL Cup heroes, following a big update over his future.

Wataru Endo likely to sign new Liverpool deal

According to Romano on X, who shared comments made by Klopp after the Chelsea game, a contract extension for Endo at Liverpool is on the cards.

"Jurgen Klopp: 'I'm pretty sure that Wataru Endo will sign another long term contract at Liverpool. He might be 31 on the passport but... he's a machine!'."

Extending Endo's stay at Liverpool has to be considered a complete no-brainer for the club, with the Japan stalwart overcoming a slow start to become a hugely influential player this season.

Wataru Endo's EFL Cup final stats Total Minutes played 120 Pass completion rate 91% Ground duels won 11 Tackles 6 Clearances 3 Key passes 1

While he may not be as explosive or talented as Alexis Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Jones, the 31-year-old has been so important sitting in front of the defence, especially with injuries affecting the Reds so much. Klopp clearly had no doubt about him having a big impact, too, recently saying of him:

“You need a bit of time, that’s all. We see him every day in training and he is one of the hardest-working people I ever met. It was always clear that it will be good, but I’m happy obviously for him that the public could see it now as well, because that’s pretty helpful in our job."

There is an element of cult hero status about Endo that has seen him become a very important popular figure among the Liverpool fanbase, and while he doesn't represent the long-term future, giving him a new deal would be both richly deserved and positively received.

When everyone is fit, the Japan international is probably a squad player, but he can continue to be a key man for the foreseeable future, and on current form, there is no reason why he should lose his place.