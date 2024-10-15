Liverpool are interested in completing the signing of a record-breaking youngster in a potential £12.5m deal, according to Sky Sports journalist Patrick Berger.

After a quiet summer transfer window, Reds supporters will be hoping to see fresh faces come in soon, whether that be in January or next summer. Benfica midfielder Orkun Kokcu has been mentioned as a possible target, with the 23-year-old having a reported £126m release clause in his current deal, highlighting how much he is valued by the Portuguese giants.

Arne Slot could still be looking for another player in the middle of the park, having missed out on Martin Zubimendi during the summer, and the Turk could be an ideal alternative to the Real Sociedad ace, presuming the Reds can whittle down that release clause.

Meanwhile, long-term replacements for Virgil van Dijk will need to keep being looked at, even though the Dutchman still has plenty of years left in him, and Vitor Reis has been linked with a move to Liverpool. The 18-year-old Palmeiras centre-back is considered a big talent, with his own release clause believed to be a whopping £84m.

Amid concerns over Trent Alexander-Arnold's future at Anfield, Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries has also emerged as a rumoured target for the Reds, with his current employers reportedly concerned that a deal has already been struck.

Liverpool keen on signing record-breaking teenager

Writing on X on Monday, Sky Germany's Berger claimed that Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing Serbia teenager Andrija Maksimovic, potentially getting the attacking midfielder for as little as £12.5m.

Maksimovic made history last weekend, as Berger mentions in his update, becoming the youngest player in Serbia's history, making his debut in his country's 2-0 win at home to Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League. Still just 17, the teenage attacking midfielder looks to have an enormous future in the game, having already been linked with a switch to Newcastle United in recent weeks.

Away from his record-breaking feats for Serbia at senior level, Maksimovic also scored an incredible 29 goals in just 26 appearances for Red Star Belgrade's Under-17s, as well as nine in 29 outings for dual side Graficar Beograd.

While the Serb wouldn't be considered a key man from the off for Slot, he would come in as a player with vast potential who could grow into a special footballer at Anfield.