Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly causing concern for one big European club, due to him eyeing up one of their current players.

Liverpool transfer rumours

The Reds may end up making no signings during the January transfer window, but there are plenty of supporters who will hope to see some key business completed between now and the end of the month. A number of different players have been linked with moves to Anfield, and at centre-back, highly-rated duo Goncalo Inacio and Piero Hincapie have emerged as targets, as they continue to shine for Sporting CP and Bayer Leverkusen respectively.

It isn't only at the back where signings have been mooted, however, with further midfield additions possible, despite four players coming in there last summer. Fulham's Joao Palhinha is considered an option, but the Cottagers will be desperate to keep hold of arguably their most important individual.

There is also a chance that Klopp could look to make further attacking reinforcements in the near future, especially if Mohamed Salah moves on in the summer, and Barcelona winger Raphinha has been linked with sealing a switch to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp wants Kenan Yildiz at Liverpool

Now, according to a new update from Gazzetta dello Sport [via Sport Witness], Liverpool are eyeing up a move for Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz, with Klopp's personal influence potentially proving to be key.

The Reds boss appears to be the driving force behind the transfer, with the report saying "pay attention to Jurgen Klopp", adding that Juve are worried about him moving on and joining up with the German. The power that Klopp possesses in the modern game cannot be underestimated, with his man-management skills perhaps the greatest of a generation.

Yildiz is a young footballer who has so much immense promise in the coming years, so the idea of Liverpool snapping him up is undoubtedly exciting, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig describing him as "simply brilliant after his transfer from Bayern". Meanwhile, Sokyan Basar, technical director of Turkey's Under-19s, has said he is "more talented than Cristiano Ronaldo - his technique with the ball at his feet is superior to that of the Portuguese".

This perfectly illustrates how much potential Yildiz has moving forward, and why it would be so exciting to see the Reds sign him from Juve. Planning for the future always has to be at the forefront of the club's thinking, and at just 18 years of age, the young Turk certainly fits the bill.

Primarily a centre forward, he could add further depth in the final third, as well as put pressure on the likes of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo to perform, especially as he improves with age.