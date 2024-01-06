A significant update has dropped regarding Liverpool's potential move for a "special" Premier League player, with some key contract details emerging.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds could be active in the transfer market this month should Jurgen Klopp feel that new faces are needed in his squad in order to boost their title hopes.

Various individuals have been linked with moves to Anfield, with Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio a player whose name has cropped up numerous times in recent months. The Portuguese is also capable of shining as a left-back, which could be an added reason for signing him.

The addition of another midfielder also may not be out of the question, and Fulham enforcer Joao Palhinha is a figure who has emerged as a potential option for Liverpool, although the Cottagers will demand a huge fee for his services.

Speaking of Premier League players, Crystal Palace star Michael Olise could also be on his way to Anfield in the near future, but there is stiff competition for his signature.

According to Football Insider, Olise's contract includes a new release clause, which could see him signed for over £40m.

"Liverpool target Michael Olise has a new release clause in his Crystal Palace contract worth well in excess of £40million, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed interest in the 22-year-old’s services will not subside this summer despite him signing a new deal at Selhurst Park in August.

"All signs now point to a big summer race for Olise’s signature – with his release clause likely to stand at more than £40million.

A well-placed source has told Football Insider that Palace are in for a “hard battle” to keep hold of their star man despite him committing to new terms just last year."

Olise is enjoying a fantastic season for Palace, arguably standing out as one of the most exciting Premier League players outside of the 'big six'. He may only have made nine appearances in the competition in 2023/24 to date, but five goals have come his way in that time, as well as one assist.

Michael Olise's Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 9 Goals 5 Assists 1 Dribbles per game 2.7 Key passes per game 2.2

The Frenchman is not dissimilar to Mohamed Salah in terms of favouring a right-sided role and cutting onto his deadly left foot, and he could even be a long-term replacement for the Egyptian superstar. Former Palace manager Patrick Vieira is clearly an admirer of Olise, saying of him in 2022:

"He can score goals, create chances and he is a special talent. He will improve and get better as a player. His work ethic every day has been terrific since he has been at the football club."

It won't be easy for Liverpool to sign Olise given the apparent interest from the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea, but the lure of playing under Klopp could be enough to see the Palace winger at Anfield in the summer.