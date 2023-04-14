Liverpool are interested in completing the signing of Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram at the end of the season, according to a fresh update.

Is Thuram having a good season?

The Frenchman may only be 22 years of age, but he is already an integral part of Nice's team, enjoying an eye-catching season for them to date as Les Aiglons compete for European glory. He has made 30 appearances in Ligue 1 overall, scoring two goals in that time and also chipping in with four assists, while he was in Europa Conference League action in midweek as his side earned a 2-2 away draw against Basel.

Midfield is an area of the pitch that Liverpool simply have to focus on during the summer transfer window, with a complete rebuild needed in the middle of the park. Both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have looked past their best throughout this season, while Thiago is now 32 years old and injury-prone, highlighting why changes need to be made.

Meanwhile, the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are expected to leave at the end of the campaign, while doubts surround the future of veteran James Milner.

This highlights why new signings are desperately required in midfield, and with Jude Bellingham seemingly off the table now, Liverpool need to look at alternatives - and it looks as though they have one lined up in the form of Thuram, according to a new claim.

Are Liverpool looking to sign Khephren Thuram?

According to Foot Mercato [via Sport Witness], Liverpool are one of many clubs who are "dreaming of signing" Thuram in the summer window. They have been "seduced" by his performances for Nice this season and see him as one of France's potential next great midfielders.

Nice are demanding €60m (£53m) for one of their star players' services, however, and that price tag could rise further if even more clubs become interested.

Thuram could be exactly what Liverpool are looking for in the middle of the park this summer, as he possesses the technical quality and energy that has been so badly lacking.

He is averaging 1.5 tackles per game in the French league this season as well as an 86.4% pass completion rate - performing better than Henderson in both departments, albeit in a different competition. He has also averaged more interceptions per game than the Englishman and Fabinho, and given he would have youth on his side, there is an argument to suggest he could offer something to the Liverpool midfield in time, if not immediately.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has lauded Thuram's "significant upper-body strength", his "excellent technique" and his impressive "ball control at speed", as well as "above-average vision & playmaking skills" - all of which could take the Reds up another gear next season and beyond when you consider the current midfield has vastly underperformed this term.

He may not be able to transform Liverpool's fortunes on his own, but if he was to be part of a number of arrivals in the summer, we believe could become an integral part of a team in dire need of a refresh.