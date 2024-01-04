After failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in a full season under Jurgen Klopp last time out, a title challenge seemed nothing more than a pipe dream for Liverpool. Their summer rebuild soon changed that, however, as Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister replaced the likes of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Fabinho and others. Now sitting top of the Premier League at the halfway mark, leading shock challengers Aston Villa by two points, the Reds are on course to lift the ultimate silverware once more.

Their position may yet be strengthened in the January transfer window too, with Mohamed Salah's absence due to AFCON duties pushing Liverpool into action, according to reports.

Liverpool transfer news

Potentially losing Salah for up to five weeks during AFCON, the next month could prove to be season-defining for Liverpool. The Egyptian has once again been one of the standouts in the Premier League with not even Erling Haaland scoring more than his total of 14 goals. What could be a concern for Klopp though, is the fact that Liverpool's second-highest Premier League goalscorer is Darwin Nunez, who has scored just five goals. And that could see the Reds make an unexpected move this month.

According to Football Insider, FSG and Klopp are eyeing a move to sign a senior forward for Liverpool in the January transfer window, in what the report describes as a "shock deal" after initial expectations that the Reds wouldn't be very active.

Just who that experienced forward may be remains to be seen, but it would reportedly be a loan deal to cover for the absence of Salah and potentially any other absences in the remainder of the season.

In what could be one of the wisest decisions in the title race, those at Anfield could reverse the damage that could be done without Salah by landing an experienced solution.

Experienced forward would only help Nunez

Whilst Nunez has improved for Liverpool this season, the former Benfica man remains an erratic forward at times who lacks the experience of a clinical striker. That's where Liverpool could kill two birds with one stone this month.

They could welcome a veteran forward whom Nunez could shadow and learn from in a crucial period for his Anfield career. Meanwhile, that same player could use their own experience to step into the biggest moments of the title race in an attempt to make all the difference. Nunez's stats certainly show that he's on the cusp of bursting into life, as Sam Maguire highlighted on X. But added experience will do the Uruguayan no harm.

Given that Nunez and Cody Gakpo are both only 24-years-old, when the title race intensifies, it would hardly be unwise for Klopp to have some experience alongside Salah to turn to at Liverpool. And if the Reds boss finally gets the best out of the aforementioned duo in the process, then it will be seen as the ultimate victory in the transfer market.