As good as Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister have been in the defensive midfield role for Liverpool this season, if they are to return to their very best then beating Manchester City to the signing of a serial winner could be vital for Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool looking to beat Man City in transfer race

Liverpool and Manchester City are once again going head-to-head in the battle to win the Premier League title, with the Reds leading Pep Guardiola's side by five points, albeit having played one game extra. It is a title rivalry that will go down in history given the drama that we've seen over the years and one that could yet spill over to the transfer market in the summer.

Both sides have already been linked with moves for Porto midfielder Alan Varela, who reportedly has a £60m release clause. And midfield seems to be Liverpool's focus once again ahead of the summer, despite welcoming Mac Allister, Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch last time out. Clearly seeking the cherry on top, those at Anfield are reportedly in the race to turn to one of the Bundesliga's serial winners.

According to Christian Falk of Sport Bild, via Anfield Watch, Liverpool are in the race to sign Joshua Kimmich and hold an interest in the Bayern Munich star alongside Manchester City. Falk said: "Thiago is always injured at Liverpool and his contract is running out, [Jordan] Henderson has left, there is a bit of space in midfield and Jurgen Klopp of course knows how important Kimmich is. [Jorg] Schmadtke, the sporting director [at Liverpool], has good connections in the Bundesliga. So, Klopp is also now in the race for Kimmich."

"Special" Kimmich can complete Liverpool 2.0

Liverpool's recent rebuild - dubbed Liverpool 2.0 by many - has been as successful as possible so far, given their spot at the top of the Premier League and position in all of the cup competitions. However, if they are to cement their position, then signing Kimmich could be crucial. A player who has won it all, whether that be the World Cup, Bundesliga several times or the Champions League, Kimmich would be the final piece to the puzzle that forms a side that could take hold of English football's crown once again.

The midfielder certainly has fans in Germany too, with former Bayern Munich striker Jurgen Klinsmann telling the official Bundesliga website: "He is not only feisty in terms of winning the ball back, he knows right away what to do with the ball and who to connect to. He keeps the tempo of the game in place.

"That is why what he is doing is admirable. He is still at such a young age. So, he is building an outstanding career for himself. Hopefully, a career that brings along titles for him, especially with the German national team too. For Bayern Munich, he has already won a few! He is a very special player."