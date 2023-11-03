Liverpool already look back on their way to their seat at the table among Europe's elite after just one season away. Anyone hoping for their permanent exit from that very table looks set to be bitterly disappointed by the end of the current campaign following the Reds' blistering start, which has seen them lose just one game in all competitions.

That one loss came against Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur in the most controversial game of the season so far. Since then, Jurgen Klopp's side have continued their impressive run and sit fourth, three points adrift of Spurs. Those at Anfield will still be hoping to make their return to the title race, however, and one particular summer transfer could ensure Liverpool's place among silverware for years to come.

Liverpool transfer news

Liverpool enjoyed one of the busiest summers in the Premier League to rebuild Klopp's side into the pending force that we have so far seen this season. The German made some ruthless decisions, showing the exit door to club captain Jordan Henderson, as well as Naby Keita, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho. Arriving in their absence were Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo, who have all endured solid starts to their Liverpool careers.

Proving their transfer prowess, the Reds may yet hit the jackpot too. According to L'Equipe, Liverpool still believe they can sign Kylian Mbappe upon the expiry of his Paris Saint-Germain contract next summer in what would be one of the biggest transfer shocks in football history. It's no secret, of course, that Real Madrid are the frontrunners for the Frenchman's signature as they look to bring an end to the ongoing saga by finally securing Mbappe's arrival next year.

Liverpool are seemingly still lurking, however, and the fact that Klopp met with Mbappe in the summer will only have placed them in a better position to convince the PSG star to choose Anfield over the Bernabeu.

Liverpool should pull out all the stops for Mbappe

If Liverpool managed to land Mbappe it could change the landscape of English football. This is a player who very nearly single-handedly stole the crown from Lionel Messi's head in the World Cup final, a player who has already performed on every big stage imaginable, whether that be in Qatar, in France or in the Champions League.

Compared to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Mbappe's stats this season make him one of just a few that can survive a comparison with the Egyptian, as per FBref.

Player Goals Assists Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Kylian Mbappe 10 1 38 45 Mohamed Salah 8 4 34 45

The former Monaco talent has been at the centre of praise from the very best that football has to offer, including Messi himself, who told TUDN Mexico: "Kylian is a different player, a beast who is very strong in one-on-one, who goes into space, who is very fast, who scores a lot of goals. He is a complete player and he has proved it for years, and in the years to come, he will certainly be among the best."