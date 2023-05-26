Liverpool face competition for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard as the Frenchman inches towards an exit from the Allianz Arena.

What is the transfer latest on Benjamin Pavard?

The 27-year-old, who is primarily a right-back but can also turn out as a centre-back, lifted the World Cup in 2018 with France and also won the Champions League in 2020.

Pavard's contract expires in 2024 and so Bayern must either sell him or risk letting him leave for free next summer, with a move to the Premier League potentially on the cards.

Liverpool, Inter Milan, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all interested in signing Pavard this summer, according to German publication Kicker. Inter reportedly made an offer in January while Real Madrid and Manchester United recently approached Bayern.

FSG and Liverpool have also made an approach with it noted that Pavard's versatility makes him particularly attractive to Jurgen Klopp. Bayern may have faltered in the Bundesliga title race but Kicker states that Pavard has been one of the most consistent players at the club this season. This has been noticed at Bayern and by interested parties abroad.

Would Pavard be a good signing for Liverpool?

The priority at Anfield appears to be rebuilding the midfield, with the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all leaving when their contracts expire, with Mason Mount and Alexis Mac Allister potential replacements.

However, signing a new defender could also be a wise move, as without goalkeeper Alisson Becker starring for the Reds this season, topping the charts for Post-shot expected goals, the club could have conceded plenty more goals.

Pavard has plenty of experience at the highest level and would also offer versatility, with the Frenchman hailed by Thomas Tuchel earlier this year, describing him as a "top team player":

"He's an underrated player.

"He can adapt to the highest level and defends rigorously. He is a top team player, he immediately had my confidence and proved to me that I had been right."

He's not the only Bayern player Liverpool have been linked with either, after reports claimed the Reds are also interested in a move to sign midfield maestro, Joshua Kimmich.

It ma be unlikely that Liverpool will be able to sign two of the German giants' best players, but if the Reds can pull it off, they could be a couple of steps closer to returning to the top next season.