Liverpool are interested in completing a double signing during the January transfer window in two problem positions, according to a new report regarding their upcoming business.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are still stinging after their 1-0 loss at home to Nottingham Forest last Saturday, as Arne Slot suffered his first defeat in charge. It was the kind of result that can make supporters criticise a lack of summer business, with Federico Chiesa the only signing made for the here and now, alongside Giorgi Mamardashvili, who has remained at Valencia on loan for the time being.

There is still a chance for Liverpool to sign free agents, should the chance arise, and one transfer report has said that Adrien Rabiot's representatives approached the Merseysiders over snapping up the Frenchman. They didn't take up the offer, though, even though many fans would have loved to see another midfielder come in.

Sunderland pair Chris Rigg and Anthony Patterson have also been linked with moves to Anfield, with the former a massive talent who is also wanted by Real Madrid, despite still only being 17 years of age.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Patterson is being looked at as a potential replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher, who could leave Liverpool at the end of this season, at which point he will only have one year remaining on his current deal.

Liverpool eyeing double January signing

According to a new report from Football Insider, Liverpool want to make two new signings in January, as sporting director Richard Hughes looks to work his magic. It is claimed that a "defensive midfielder and left-sided centre-back" are being targeted by the Reds, having also been "priorities" during the summer, despite no players coming in there.

Liverpool supporters will be buoyed by this update, during a time in which there is plenty of unrest about FSG's inability to provide managers with enough transfer funds. That being said, the money was made available to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, but he decided to stay put.

A midfielder of the Spaniard's ilk is still needed, with the Reds not possessing an elite No.6 in the mould of Rodri, even though Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have been largely excellent so far this season.

Hughes and Michael Edwards appear to be picky when it comes to nailing an addition in that area, but there comes a point where signing someone there is paramount, with many strong defensive midfield options all over the world. Ideally, though, Zubimendi would become available again in January, with a transfer sealed at that point.

Meanwhile, a left-sided central defender also makes complete sense, at a time when Virgil van Dijk is 33 years of age and needs to be handled with care. There is no natural backup option in his role currently, so snapping up an understudy is imperative, especially if he can also shine as a left-back.