Liverpool are reportedly showing an interest in signing an "immense" young defender, and the latest report even claims the club have got their cheque book ready to go.

Liverpool need defensive reinforcements as injuries mount

The Reds have a fantastic squad capable of battling on all fronts this season, but arguably the biggest area of concern is at the back. Joel Matip will play no part in the remainder of the campaign because of a serious knee injury, while Ibrahima Konate is a player who finds it difficult to stay fit for sustained periods of time and both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are out as well.

Jarell Quansah has impressed greatly this season but is still a work in progress, and Joe Gomez has been used more as a full-back due to the problems on the left side, admittedly enjoying some excellent form.

For that reason, a new centre-back would make sense in January, giving Jurgen Klopp more options in the Premier League title race, and meaning that an injury to Van Dijk or Konate would not be too fatal.

Premier League Top Four Matches Wins Draws Losses Points GD 1. Liverpool 20 13 6 1 45 25 2. Aston Villa 20 13 3 4 42 16 3. Man City 19 12 4 3 40 24 4. Arsenal 20 12 4 4 40 17

Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move to Liverpool, although a January purchase could be difficult, while Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio is a player who has been backed to move to Anfield so often in recent months. It now looks as though the Reds are eyeing up another impressive candidate to come in and make a difference - one who will not be arriving on the cheap.

Liverpool "ready" to sign a cheque for Leny Yoro

According to Le 10 Sport [via Sport Witness], Liverpool are keen on signing Lille centre-back Leny Yoro, but face strong competition for a number of their Premier League rivals.

Manchester United and Manchester City are also considered potential suitors for the 18-year-old, and the Reds know that they will be need to spend an "astronomical sum" to sign him. They are thought to be "ready to sign a nice cheque" for his services, though.

Yoro looks like a footballer of huge potential, so the idea of Liverpool snapping him up this month is mouthwatering, seeing him as a long-term addition, but also someone who could make a big impact from the off.

Incredibly, the Frenchman is two years younger than Quansah but is already an undoubted key man for Lille, starting 15 matches in Ligue 1 so far this season. He has been hailed as an "immense" player by journalist Antonio Mango, who has also praised his "silent leadership" and "composure in and out of possession".

Leny Yoro in Ligue 1 this season Total Appearances 16 Starts 15 Goals 2 Clearances per game 3.4 Tackles & interceptions per game 1.3 Pass completion rate 90.9%

Yoro's price tag is clearly the biggest issue, especially if FSG aren't willing to back Klopp with huge funds in the January transfer window, but he is a player with the potential to develop into an elite centre-back, so it could be worth the gamble.

The likes of United and City being interested also won't make it easy for Liverpool to sign the Lille starlet, but he may look at how Klopp has turned things around this season and feel that Anfield is the most exciting destination in England currently.