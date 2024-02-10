A world-renowned player described as a "machine" is stalling on signing a new contract at his current club due to Liverpool's interest in him, according to journalist Christian Falk.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds didn't make any new signings during the January transfer window, with Jurgen Klopp ultimately happy with the squad that he has between now and the end of the season. The German will then depart as manager at that point, meaning a new boss will come in and sign the players he wants.

However, that's not to say that Liverpool haven't continued to be linked with new signings since the window slammed shut, with numerous players backed to move to Merseyside in recent days.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is one such individual, with the Spaniard even being compared to potential new manager Xabi Alonso in terms of playing style, meaning he and his compatriot could be an intriguing fit together.

Meanwhile, Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson is seen as a target for Liverpool, too, with the American impressing against Mohamed Salah earlier this season, even though Klopp's men managed to pick up a 4-3 win in the Premier League at Anfield.

Now, another update has dropped regarding a player the Reds may be interested in snapping up this summer, with a boost coming their way in the process.

Liverpool handed Leroy Sane boost

According to Falk for Bild [via Sport Witness], Leroy Sane may not sign a new deal with Bayern Munich because of Liverpool wanting to sign him.

"That’s true, Leroy Sane is on the list at Liverpool FC. As far as I have heard, the Bayern player knows about this interest, but he has not yet decided how to proceed. He has changed his management and wants to decide in the summer. Of course, at Liverpool, Mo Salah might go to Saudi Arabia.

"In the summer, there was an offer, but Liverpool are still not sure whether to let their superstar go. I have heard that Liverpool can even imagine letting him go on a free transfer as they’ve already made their money back from what they paid Roma for him. A lot now depends on whether or not he leaves. Another problem is that in the end Sane decides he likes it better in Munich anyway and decides to stay."

Leroy Sane's Bundesliga stats this season Total Appearances 20 Goals 8 Assists 11 Dribbles per game 3.8 Key passes per game 3.2 Shots per game 3.1 Pass completion rate 84.6%

Sane could be a wonderful signing by Liverpool this summer, with the German a dazzling wide player who has been described as a "machine" by Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel.

The 28-year-old is capable of thriving on both wings, although he is arguably at his best coming onto his left foot from the right wing, which is also Mohamed Salah's role. For that reason, a move for the former Manchester City ace would only make sense if the Egyptian superstar moves on.

Sane certainly represents a great option, though, and the fact that he has Premier League experience suggests he could hit the ground running, too, registering 57 goal contributions (25 goals and 32 assists) in 90 appearances in the competition.