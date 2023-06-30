After their worst full season under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool's summer rebuild has officially started, with a number of players linked and Alexis Mac Allister already signed.

The midfield was particularly an issue throughout a campaign to forget, and now that James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all departed, Liverpool's problem in the middle of the park has only grown – while Roberto Firmino has also left too.

Securing Mac Allister started the solution to that midfield problem, but the Reds know that one man alone can't put an end to their midfield woes, with plenty of names rumoured to be coming in at Anfield this summer.

With that said, we've taken a look at the fresh faces that Klopp could start on the opening day of the 2023/24 Premier League season against Chelsea.

4 RB: Benjamin Pavard (£25.78m)

This one's an interesting one, as a move for Benjamin Pavard could finally see Trent Alexander-Arnold get his place in midfield for Liverpool, which could help to solve their aforementioned issues. Or, he could step into a centre-back role.

The Bayern Munich man has attracted interest from Liverpool, according to CalcioMercatoWeb, but a deal is far from nearing any final stages at this moment in time.

According to Sport1, via Sport, Bayern want €30m (£25.78m) for the defender, who has just one year left on his current contract in Germany.

3 CM: Alexis Mac Allister (£35m)

Outrageously priced given his quality, Mac Allister represents a bargain deal at Liverpool, who got off to the perfect start this summer by welcoming the midfielder from Brighton & Hove Albion.

After winning the World Cup with Argentina, the 24-year-old continued to enjoy a sensational rise at the Amex, ending the season with 10 goals and two assists from midfield.

He should get himself an immediate place in Klopp's starting line-up.

2 CM: Kephren Thuram (£51.56)

It's no real surprise that another midfielder makes this list, with Kephren Thuram also linked with a move to Anfield this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds held talks with the young Frenchman earlier this month, though reports over a potential move have slowed in the last week or so.

As per Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers, Nice are reportedly looking for €60m (£51.56m) to sell Thuram this summer amid interest from Klopp and co.

1 CM: Dominik Szoboszlai (£61m)

Adding to Liverpool's midfield rebuild looks increasingly likely to be RB Leipzig's Dominik Szoboslai, who reportedly has a release clause of €70m (£61m).

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Liverpool are pushing ahead with the deal and are confident of getting it done after Newcastle United recently dropped out of the race for the midfielder.

Szoboszlai would represent the Reds' biggest deal of the summer so far, as their rebuild continues.

Liverpool's potential line-up: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold; Benjamin Pavard; Virgil van Dijk; Andy Robertson; Kephren Thuram; Alexis Mac Allister; Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah; Cody Gakpo; Luis Diaz