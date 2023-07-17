The summer transfer window brings forth some crazy conspiracies regarding players' futures. But, occasionally, those bizarre theories come true, and leave us all wondering just where fans learned their incredible detective abilities.

The latest set of supporters to get out their long coats and magnifying glasses are Liverpool fans, who have spotted a potential transfer clue, regarding Romeo Lavia and Kephren Thuram.

So far, Jurgen Klopp has welcomed both Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, in what is already an impressive midfield rebuild.

Not wasting any time waving goodbye to Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, who could both reportedly leave the club this summer, the Reds have turned their attention straight to potential replacements.

Now, in classic transfer season fashion, fans have spotted a major transfer clue.

Liverpool fans spot potential transfer clue

Taking to Twitter with the findings, @Omzlfc posted the path of a flight from Nice - where Thuram's current club is based. The Twitter user explained: "Flight was meant to go from Nice to Liverpool has instead gone to Blackpool.

"It's then going to Southampton and off to our training base in Stuttgart."

As crazy a find as it is, Klopp and co are currently set up in Stuttgart, Germany, where they will kick off their pre-season plans against Karlsruher SC, before facing Greuther Furth.

It is interesting to note that the flight from Nice goes through Southampton, too, where Lavia is currently based.

With both the Saints midfielder and Nice man linked with a move to Anfield this summer, it's no surprise that a flight going to both of their locations in one swoop has caught the attention of fans.

It's the kind of detective work you might see more often in an Agatha Christie novel, which just about sums up the antics involved in a summer transfer window.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

All seemed to be going to plan for Liverpool this summer, before Saudi Arabia came in for both Fabinho and Henderson.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are discussing key details of a deal with Al Ittihad which will see Fabinho leave the club this summer.

The Brazilian has reportedly agreed personal terms and spoken to Al Ittihad manager Nuno Espirito Santo. The midfielder has also not travelled with Liverpool to Germany for pre-season plans.

Meanwhile, it looks more likely that Henderson could stay put this summer. The club captain has travelled with the squad for pre-season preparations but has reportedly agreed personal terms with Al Ettifaq, with the deal relying on Liverpool and the Saudi Arabian club reaching an agreement over a transfer fee.

Given that the Reds will be left short in midfield if the aforementioned duo depart this summer, the Premier League giants have Lavia on their list of targets, according to Romano, and have previously been in contact with Thuram.

With pre-season getting underway, Liverpool will be keen to solve any midfield issues once and for all in the coming weeks, whether that be with or without Henderson and Fabinho.

It's certainly been a busy summer so far for the Reds.