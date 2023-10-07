Highlights Liverpool's transfer business in revamping their midfield has been successful so far, with players like Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, and Gravenberch making impressive starts.

After addressing their midfield issues, Liverpool are now looking to strengthen other positions.

One particular target's style of play is thought to align with Liverpool's, which could benefit the club.

Seven games into the Premier League season, and it looks as though Liverpool have got things pretty spot on when it comes to their transfer business. The Reds revamped their midfield to great success, with the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch all getting off to flying starts under Jurgen Klopp.

Now that they have solved their problems in the middle of the park, however, Liverpool can turn their attention towards strengthening elsewhere, and it looks as though that's exactly what they're doing. Those at Anfield may have to bide their time for one particular target, though, with reports suggesting that they're eyeing one particular Bundesliga star.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

During the summer transfer window, Liverpool spent a reported €172m (£149m) as they began to rebuild under Klopp. They may not be done there, either, with the January transfer window and next summer's window to come - both of which could feature further big moves from the Merseyside club.

After failing to achieve Champions League qualification last season, the Reds look more determined than ever to avoid back-to-back failures by planning ahead for the future, perhaps making up for their midfield panic during the previous campaign in other positions. And that's where RB Leipzig forward Lois Openda could come in.

According to Christian Falk, who provided an Openda transfer update on Fabrizio Romano's Daily Briefing, Liverpool are likely one of the clubs keeping an eye on the forward. Falk wrote: "Leipzig are a little relaxed at the moment, as next summer there's no active release clause for Lois Openda. It begins in 2025 and I heard it's a bit higher than the €80m [£69m] that has been reported elsewhere.

"I'm sure that clubs like Liverpool will be keeping an eye on him. You've already seen with Dominik Szoboszlai that they've had a mostly positive experience with RB Leipzig players. It's also worth noting the similarity in style between the two clubs, which is obviously of benefit to Liverpool."

How has Lois Openda performed this season?

After scoring 21 goals in Ligue 1 last season for RC Lens, Openda more than deserved his move to RB Leipzig. And he hasn't looked back ever since, hitting the ground running in the Bundesliga - finding the back of the net five times in 11 games for the German club so far this season. Statistically speaking, too, he would certainly give Klopp plenty to think about when compared with Darwin Nunez in league action prior to this weekend, via FBref.

Player Goals Assists Take-ons Attempted Lois Openda 4 2 15 Darwin Nunez 3 1 6

Openda has earned plenty of praise during his career, including from current VfL Bochum boss Thomas Letsch, who said, via the official Bundesliga website: "It was important for him to have rhythm. He got playing time and got his confidence back. In his development, he also accepted certain things. I put a lot of emphasis on his work off the ball and he took that on board. It's thanks to that he improved the speed of his play in transition. He has constantly improved. He's gone from being a talented player to a very good player."