Liverpool have reportedly identified a "top target" to bring to the club in the summer transfer window, with the player compared to current superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Liverpool transfer news

Jurgen Klopp's reign is slowly nearing its conclusion, which is still hard to fathom for many Reds supporters, and their next manager will no doubt eye up new signings, with Benfica's Roger Schmidt recently name-checked as an option for the job.

While Liverpool's next boss may not be confirmed yet, the Merseysiders continue to be linked with additions at the end of the season. RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is another individual who has been backed to move to Anfield, with the Slovenian likened to Erling Haaland in the past.

The Reds could do with defensive reinforcements in the summer and Barcelona centre-back Andreas Christensen is also a player who is believed to be on their radar, as he looks for a potential return to the Premier League.

Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz has also been linked with Liverpool, with the young German seemingly a player with a massive future, as he edges closer to inspiring his side to Bundesliga title glory this season.

Luis Guilherme a "top target" for Liverpool

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Liverpool have made Palmeiras teenager Luis Guilherme a "top target" this summer after missing out on him in January, with the attacker labelled as the "next Kylian Mbappe".

"Liverpool have made the “next Kylian Mbappe” – Palmeiras teenage sensation Luis Guilherme – a top target ahead of the summer window, sources have told Football Insider. The Reds considered a formal January move for the 18-year-old but eventually decided against firming up their interest.

"A well-placed source has told Football Insider that Liverpool are now plotting a summer swoop for Guilherme. Sources say the Merseysiders consider him a “top target” ahead of the off-season."

Admittedly, not a huge amount may be known about Guilherme as a player, given his age and the fact he isn't playing in Europe currently, but being compared to someone as iconic as Mbappe is a good place to start.

While the Brazilian may still be just 18 years of age, only celebrating his milestone birthday earlier this month, he has already picked up 32 appearances for Palmeiras. No goal contributions have come his way in that time, which is a little disappointing, but it is clear that he is already a trusted squad player.

Guilherme is also a Brazil international at youth team level, winning five and four caps for his country's Under-20s and Under-17s respectively, scoring twice for the latter. He is capable of playing in attacking midfield or out wide.

There is something about signing a young Brazilian starlet that always feels exciting, given the manner in which the likes of Pele, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Neymar have burst onto the scene in the past, and if Liverpool feel Guilherme can explode in the future, they could do all they can to snap him up this summer.