Following the arrival of Wataru Endo, Liverpool are reportedly still in the market for another central midfielder this summer, as they look to end their crisis in the middle of the park once and for all.

Their problems were evident on the opening day of the Premier League season, as they drew 1-1 against Chelsea with new arrival Alexis Mac Allister playing out of position in defensive midfield.

Now, Jurgen Klopp could reportedly turn to Wolverhampton Wanderers to solve his midfield issues.

What's the latest on Mario Lemina to Liverpool?

The Reds are in the picture to sign Wolves midfielder Mario Lemina this summer, according to Foot Mercato, via Sport Witness, after the 29-year-old impressed despite suffering a 1-0 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford to open the season.

If Liverpool are to push ahead for his signature, they will have to fend off interest from Saudi Arabia, however, with several clubs reportedly interested in making their move for Lemina this summer.

Of course, Klopp's side are in this mess thanks to departures to Saudi Arabia in the first place, after both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson made moves earlier in the transfer window.

Now, they may hope that Lemina doesn't follow suit, potentially allowing them the chance to welcome the Wolves man to Anfield.

Should Liverpool sign Mario Lemina?

At this stage of the window, Liverpool can ill-afford to get things wrong, especially when it comes to midfielders. That said, signing Lemina - a player with plenty of Premier League experience - wouldn't exactly be a piece of bad business at Anfield.

During his Wolves spell, which only got underway in January, the Gabon international has left many impressed, earning plenty of praise in the process, including from former Wolves player Andy Thompson.

After the Midlands club defeated Liverpool 3-0 in emphatic fashion, Thompson said, via the club's official website: “He was very effective in the way he played. Wanting the ball, dropping into the backline so he could receive it.

"He was outstanding, especially in the first half. He got around and made it difficult for Liverpool. Liverpool found it hard to get passing going because we kept blocking things off and he was the influence in there.

"He’s got mobility in the midfield area, to give them problems getting about the pitch. We start one of the things we needed was legs in there and we’ve got it with him. He can play, he can break things up and it’s refreshing to see.”

With that said, it's fair to say that Klopp got a solid first impression of Lemina a few months ago, perhaps giving the German plenty to think about this summer.

Having already lost Ruben Neves this summer, though, it remains to be seen whether or not Wolves would be willing to bid farewell to Lemina on top of that earlier departure.

If Liverpool do come knocking, it will certainly be interesting to see what those at Molinuex choose to do, as Premier League games come thick and fast and the transfer window edges closer and closer to slamming shut.