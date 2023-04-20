Liverpool officials have approved a contract for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount ahead of a potential summer transfer, Football Insider report.

What’s the latest news on Liverpool and Mount?

The Reds look set for a busy transfer window ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, with Jurgen Klopp on the hunt for midfield reinforcements.

Klopp is set to play a big role in the club’s transfer decisions, with midfielders a priority at Anfield, according to Fabrizio Romano. One midfielder who has been heavily linked with a move to Merseyside is Mount, with Liverpool reportedly leading the race to secure the England international’s services.

The 24-year-old will be entering the final 12 months of his Chelsea contract in the summer, and it looks as if Liverpool, and by extension owners FSG, have green-lighted a deal.

Football Insider shared a development when it comes to Liverpool and Mount in the last 48 hours. They stated that the club have prepared and approved a contract for the player, with Klopp keen on the deal.

The report adds how the Reds are leading the way for the midfielder ahead of some Premier League rivals, with his homegrown status something that has attracted Liverpool.

Would Mount be an upgrade in midfield for Liverpool?

Mount has continued to feature heavily in what has been a frustrating season for Chelsea, making 35 appearances in all competitions, contributing to nine goals.

Dubbed a "mad player" by Rio Ferdinand, Mount would provide Klopp with plenty of versatility in midfield as he can turn out in attacking, central or left midfield roles, positions in which he has featured in over recent months.

He has been Chelsea’s 10th-best performer this season, as per WhoScored, but he has still outperformed Liverpool midfielders Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic, Cutis Jones, James Milner, Fabio Carvalho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

Thiago is the only midfielder who has statically been better than Mount during the current campaign, so he could be an upgrade on some midfielders who look likely to depart the club over the coming months. Members of the media also feel that Mount could be turned into an “absolute superstar” at Anfield under Klopp, and it looks as if a transfer is gathering pace.

Valued at €65m by Transfermarkt, Liverpool will now be looking to agree on a fee with Chelsea for Mount’s services, one which could be relatively cut-price given his current contract situation.