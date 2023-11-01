Things were looking fairly bleak for Liverpool this time last year. The Reds had gone from quadruple disappointment, which included an agonising defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League final, to struggling to failing to find a place in the Premier League's top four. One year and an entire new midfield later, however, and Jurgen Klopp's side are back on track to find their best form.

Meanwhile, off the pitch, the Merseyside club could be making even more changes as they look to become title contenders and perhaps even pick up their second ever Premier League title in the coming years. And one of those changes could include a deal to finally replace Michael Edwards for good.

Liverpool transfer news

After parting ways with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the summer, it's fair to say that Liverpool needed quite the midfield overhaul. So in came Dominik Szoboszlai and in came Alexis Mac Allister, before Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch were the next fresh coat of paint on Klopp's stylish new squad. And, since then, those at Anfield have been flying once more.

What makes their successful summer of transfers even more impressive is the fact that it was the work of temporary sporting director Jorg Schmadtke in a chaotic period off the pitch at Anfield. That chaos could be coming to an end, however, with the arrival of a more permanent solution. According to French outlet Sports Zone, Liverpool have reached an agreement with Max Eberl.

The departing RB Leipzig sporting director reportedly has an agreement in place with both Bayern Munich and the Reds however, and prefers a move to the Bavarians in what could come as a major hitch for Liverpool. Bayern will have to wait for the sporting director's gardening leave to end before making their move though, which opens the door for the Reds to solidify a deal.

Max Eberl's best signings

Liverpool would be getting themselves one of the most impressive sporting directors in Europe if they welcomed Eberl. The former Leipzig man has played a large part in the Bundesliga club's rise, welcoming talents such as Lois Openda and Xavi Simons. Meanwhile, at Borussia Dortmund, he was responsible for the making of a legend in the form of Marco Reus.

It's no wonder that Liverpool and Bayern are racing to secure Eberl's services. The Reds would be particularly boosted when considering their current project - they've already set most of the foundation for success in the form of Szoboszlai, Gravenberch and others. But, the arrival of a highly-rated sporting director should play a major part in avoiding the need to suddenly rebuild when short in one particular position.

The reported target has earned plenty of praise for his work over the years, too, including from Jan Aage Fjortoft, who posted on X: "Shakhtar - Gladbach 0-6 Coach Marco Rose coming to a club near you sometimes in next two years Max Eberl, the Head of Sport, one of the best in the business too."

With that said, it looks likely to be an interesting few months which could end if frustration for Liverpool if Bayern get their wish.