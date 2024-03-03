A highly-rated backroom maestro could say yes to taking a job at Liverpool this summer, according to an update from journalist Ben Jacobs.

Liverpool transfer & manager news

Jurgen Klopp is leaving as Reds manager at the end of the season, so it is only natural that numerous potential candidates have emerged to fill the huge void that he will leave this summer.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is the definite frontrunner to come in and replace Klopp as he closes in on a stunning Bundesliga title with his current team. His knowledge of Liverpool as a club makes him a perfect choice, not to mention his reputation as one of the best young coaches in Europe.

A number of different players have also been linked with moves to Anfield in order to bolster the new manager's options, with Wolves winger Pedro Neto seen as an exciting target that the Reds have scouted previously.

Meanwhile, Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo is also reportedly wanted by Liverpool at the end of the season, potentially being seen as a replacement for Mohamed Salah should the Egyptian icon move on.

Michael Edwards could take Liverpool job

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs said that former sporting director Michael Edwards could be persuaded to return to Liverpool, even though it is far from a given, as the Reds look to fill the role as soon as possible after Jorg Schmadtke's exit.

While Jacobs insisted that Liverpool had not yet formally approached Edwards over an Anfield return, he did outline what it might take for the 44-year-old to accept any offer that comes his way before the start of next season:

"He wants equity, which is something that FSG did give to Lebron James. So the key question is if they really want Edwards, would they be prepared to give him equity and total control over the football department? And if the answer is yes to one or both of these things, then Edwards might seriously consider a role."

10 great Liverpool signings by Michael Edwards Year Cost Virgil van Dijk 2018 £75m Mohamed Salah 2017 £37m Sadio Mane 2016 £34m Alisson 2018 £67m Andy Robertson 2017 £10m Fabinho 2018 £39m Gini Wijnaldum 2016 £25m Joel Matip 2016 Free Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 2017 £35m Takumi Minamino 2020 £7.25m

The idea of Edwards returning to Liverpool is a mouthwatering prospect, considering what a huge impact he made during his first spell at the club, masterminding numerous signings and enjoying an excellent working relationship with Klopp.

The Englishman used the 'Moneyball' model to bring in the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson, who became world-class players after arriving as relatively low-key signings, and the Reds should jump at the chance of bringing him back.

Klopp clearly thought highly of Edwards during their time together at Liverpool, saying his "contribution to our success is clear for everyone to see", and he was the brains behind a £50m training centre based solely on analytics, data and AI. His influence could be even greater with more responsibilities.