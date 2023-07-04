Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is piquing the interest of Saudi Arabian clubs, Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

What is the latest transfer news regarding Mohamed Salah?

Bizarrely, Saudi Arabian football official Hafez Al-Medlej wants the 31-year-old join the new-look Saudi Pro League along with the other footballing superstars that have headed to the Far East, as he stated:

"We must also start working on the signing of Mohamed Salah since he is overwhelmingly popular in the Arab world and in Europe, I think Salah still has records to break with Liverpool, so I hope that if he doesn’t come now he will in the future" Al-Medlej told Koura (via AS).

Since Salah joined the Reds in the summer of 2017, he has gone on to become one of the greatest Premier League attackers in history, scoring 137 goals and assisting 62 in 218 games.

The forward signed a new contract with Liverpool in the summer of 2022 which extended the forward's stay on Merseyside until 2025.

When asked about the future of the Liverpool star, Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "For sure, he's attracted the attention of Saudi Arabian clubs. Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, at the moment, are the clubs that have shown the greatest interest in Mohamed Salah. Contacts are in progress and both clubs are trying to understand if there is room for negotiation."

What are the chances of Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool for Saudi Arabia?

Liverpool will be desperate to keep Salah ahead of next season as they look to bounce back from a disappointing campaign.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was not concerned about the Egyptian leaving the club when asked in May, saying: "No worries, no. I only heard what he said but I couldn't read anything that could lead in that direction. Obviously Mo loves being here and Mo was part of it. He said apologies for what 'we' did - not apologies for 'what the other guys did, but I had to go with them'. It is all fine. If ever a player would come to me and said, 'oh, we didn't qualify for the Champions League, I have to leave', I would drive him to the other club myself."

The forward has broken plenty of records in his time at Liverpool, becoming the club's record Premier League goalscorer last season, and is closing in on some records held by some of the all-time Premier League greats which may be a reason for the Egyptian to turn down offers this summer.

Liverpool have made two signings this window in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, and with heavy links to Romeo Lavia and Khephren Thuram, its clear the Reds are making a big push to return to their previous heights, which may well convince Salah to stick around and challenge for the top honours again.

The Reds have been linked with a move for Samuel Chukwueze but nothing has really materialised and it would come as a surprise if those links have anything to do with what would be a shock Mohamed Salah departure.