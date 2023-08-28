Highlights Liverpool's transfer window has been disastrous, with failed pursuits and departures leaving their midfield rebuild in ruins.

Despite the chaos, Liverpool has managed to get positive results in their matches so far this season.

Joao Felix has been identified as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, with Liverpool reportedly willing to spend between £60m and £68m on the Atletico Madrid player. Klopp has praised Felix in the past, highlighting his outstanding talent and football intelligence.

Liverpool's transfer window has already been fairly catastrophic, with their failed pursuits of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, alongside the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, leaving their midfield rebuild in ruins.

That catastrophe would quickly turn utterly disastrous with the exit of Mohamed Salah, however, who has been the subject of reported interest from Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad recently.

Jurgen Klopp has shut down the chances of a move taking place this summer, but that's not to say the Reds haven't been assessing their options, with reports suggesting that they have been eyeing a potential Salah replacement in the case of the Egyptian's exit.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

On a positive note, Liverpool have welcomed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and solved their defensive midfield crisis with the arrival of Wataru Endo recently. And, so far this season, it's been a case of so good.

The Premier League giants got their season underway with a nervy 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, before coming from behind to defeat Bournemouth 3-1 at Anfield.

Most recently, the Reds had their best moment of the season so far, however, when they defied the odds to defeat Newcastle United with 10 men, thanks to a late Darwin Nunez brace from the bench.

It's been slightly chaotic, but Liverpool have got the results, and even in the case of Salah's exit, they'll reportedly remain stacked in attack.

According to A Bola, via The Daily Star, those at Anfield have identified Joao Felix as a potential Salah replacement this summer, and would be "willing" to spend between £60m and £68m on the Atletico Madrid man.

The Portugal international is yet to make an appearance for Diego Simeone's side this summer, making an exit a potential solution for all parties involved.

Should Liverpool sign Joao Felix?

Felix is an interesting one. Whilst he has struggled to ever make his mark in Madrid, before only showing glimpses of quality at Chelsea with four goals, an open and attacking system at Liverpool could finally see the forward fulfil his potential.

If Salah did complete an Anfield exit in the coming days, Felix could be a wise option to turn towards, but only for the right price. The forward remains one of the most expensive players in football history after his reported £109m move to Atletico Madrid back in 2019.

Most Expensive Transfers Cost Neymar to PSG £191m Kylian Mbappe to PSG £155m Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona £116m Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona £116m Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid £109m

Klopp is certainly a fan of Felix, too, praising the forward back in 2020, saying via the Liverpool Echo: "I have the same opinion as 99% of people in the football world.

“He is outstanding, what a talent he is.

“He combines pretty much everything. Some of our coaches, Pep (Lijnders) and Vitor (Matos), I think they worked with him when he was a kid (at Porto). I will ask them.

"But he is a special, special talent.

“That early in his career, he is able to combine his technical skills with speed and awareness in small spaces. I never could do it, so it must be really difficult!

“He is a football intelligent guy on top of that with his movements. The package is really, really interesting.”