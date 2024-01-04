Liverpool are once again flying under Jurgen Klopp, sitting top of the Premier League at the halfway stage and three points clear of closest challengers Aston Villa, and five clear of champions Manchester City, who have a game in hand. The Reds looked down and out last season, before a summer overhaul gave the Anfield side new life ahead of the current campaign.

The good news could just keep coming their way too, with reports suggesting that they could now keep hold of one of Klopp's biggest stars to end any fears over a potential departure in the coming months.

After missing out on a Champions League place last time out, not many would have expected Liverpool to make their return to the title race. Here they are, however, not just competing, but even leading the way.

Of course, there's still a long season ahead and the January transfer window must still play its part, but the Reds deserve credit for how they've bounced back from disappointment in such style. The arrivals of Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have certainly played a part, yet it could be internal transfer news which hands Liverpool the ultimate boost.

Premier League Top Four Matches Wins Draws Losses Points GD 1. Liverpool 20 13 6 1 45 25 2. Aston Villa 20 13 3 4 42 16 3. Man City 19 12 4 3 40 24 4. Arsenal 20 12 4 4 40 17

According to Football Transfers and Anfield Watch, Mohamed Salah is now leaning towards signing a contract extension at Liverpool to ease any fears that he could leave the Merseyside club.

It's a bit of a twist from previous rumours, as FSG had reportedly been planning for life without the Egyptian. Given Salah's consistent Saudi Arabia links, it was easy to worry for Liverpool, who have now scaled back their contingency plans in the case of his exit. Some credit deserves to go to FSG for that too, with their willingness to pay Salah's reported £18m a year contract more than playing its part.

Top of the Premier League, in a Carabao Cup semi-final and predictably through in the Europa League, the news that Salah is leaning towards a contract extension sums up what could be a season to remember for Liverpool.

How many goals has Salah scored for Liverpool?

There is no doubting the fact that Salah is one of the best players to ever play for Liverpool in the Premier League. The 31-year-old has won it all in English football and has picked up plenty of records along the way. With three Premier League Golden Boots to his name, there's an argument that Salah is the greatest winger that the Premier League has seen.

Salah's Premier League goals tally of 153 is impressive enough (two for Chelsea), but his overall contributions in red stand at 204, with 88 assists thrown in for good measure.

Liverpool's top Premier League goalscorers (via LFC History) Goals Mohamed Salah 151 Robbie Fowler 128 Steven Gerrard 120 Michael Owen 118 Sadio Mane 90

Klopp will certainly be relieved about the potential contract news, recently lauding Salah, saying via TNT Sports: "A player with his numbers I’m not sure I will ever coach again. His whole development from the first talks we had to the talks we have now, as a man, is an incredible and very impressive development and growth – and as a player as well. Absolutely exceptional player, all-time great. No shadow of a doubt. I was blessed to have a few good ones, to be honest, but he is right up there and the numbers are super special.”