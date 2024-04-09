Liverpool's new CEO of Football, Michael Edwards, is reportedly plotting to dispose of a "world-class" Reds player this summer, and is already eyeing up three targets to replace him with.

Liverpool transfer & contract news

The Reds did superbly to rebuild their midfield last summer, getting rid of the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, not to mention not offering Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain extensions. Jurgen Klopp masterminded the changes in the middle of the park, signing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, and it has ensured that Liverpool have mounted an impressive Premier League title challenge.

While the Merseysiders now have plenty of excellent midfield options to choose from, other areas of the pitch must now be focused on in the upcoming summer transfer window. Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong has emerged as a target, for example, following a strong season for the runaway Bundesliga leaders, bagging eight goals and seven assists in the league.

A new manager will also be in place by the time next season gets underway, with Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim standing out as the front-runner currently.

Whoever comes in will be desperate to retain the services of some of the most important players at Liverpool, and there is still nothing in place with regards to extensions for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. All three are out of contract next summer, so tying them down appears to be primary business moving forward.

Joel Matip and Thiago will see their respective deals expire at the end of this season, and it seems unlikely that either will stay on, leaving on free transfers instead.

Michael Edwards ready to make brutal Liverpool decision

According to a new update from HITC, Edwards is "ready" to sell Salah in the summer window, in what would be a massive decision by him. He is willing to allow him to move on "if as expected, the former Chelsea player makes it clear he is ready to make the move to the Middle East".

Nico Williams, Pedro Neto and Florian Wirtz, of Athletic Bilbao, Wolves and Leverkusen respectively, are mentioned as candidates who could come in if the 31-year-old leaves, with all three representing exciting younger wide options.

It would still be a shock if Salah decided to move to the Saudi Pro League this summer, considering he is still a player who is close to the peak of his powers. Granted, he hasn't set the world alight since returning from injury last month, only scoring once in the league from open play, but he remains a "world-class" footballer, as Klopp has called him recently.

Liverpool's top goalscorers this season Total Mohamed Salah 23 Darwin Nunez 18 Diogo Jota 14 Cody Gakpo 14 Luis Diaz 13

At 31, there should still be a number of years left in Salah, especially given the way he looks after himself, but if Edwards believes that this summer could be the right time to cash in on him, his record with transfers in the past suggests he should be trusted, with former Liverpool CEO Peter Moore describing him as a "genius" in the market. It would be a monumental decision, though, and one that could look foolish over time.