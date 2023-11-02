With just one defeat to their name all season, which came in controversial fashion against Tottenham Hotspur, it's fair to say that Liverpool are once again flying under Jurgen Klopp, who rebuilt his midfield during the summer transfer window. The Reds suffered the ultimate failure in pursuit of their goals in the last campaign, finishing outside of the Premier League's top four for the first time in a full season under Klopp.

It gave them a much needed wake-up call, however, with players such as Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Naby Keita shown the exit door in favour of Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister. Despite their improvement, one pundit has predicted that the Reds could suffer one major transfer blow to potentially bring their rebuild to a crashing halt.

Liverpool transfer news

At the start of the summer, those at Anfield may have been concerned by Liverpool's transfer tactic, as they stripped their midfield almost entirely, including club captain Henderson. Two months into the season, however, and any concerns have been shut down with Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch and even surprise arrival Wataru Endo all getting off to impressive starts in Merseyside.

When the January window arrives, Klopp will hope to have similar success when it comes to incomings. The German may yet face an uphill battle to keep hold of one of his star players in January or next summer, though. Or at least that's what Gabriel Agbonlahor thinks, who told Football Insider that he believes Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool for Saudi Arabia in 2024.

The former Premier League striker said: "I do see Mo Salah in Saudi Arabia, 100%. He’ll go out there and be the highest-paid player. I do see it happening in the summer. He’ll have a year left on his contract, and Liverpool will know it’s coming and have the chance to find a replacement. I don’t think it’s about money for Liverpool. They’ll get whatever they ask for. It’s inevitable at this point."

Liverpool must keep "phenomenal" Mohamed Salah

Even at 31, Salah remains arguably Liverpool's best player. There has been no sign of the Egyptian slowing down, either, having failed to contribute to a goal in just one appearance this season, which came against Spurs when his assist for Luis Diaz's strike was wrongfully disallowed in one of the most controversial moments of the season so far. Salah's stats even make a strong case that he could be Liverpool's greatest ever Premier League player.

Player Premier League Goals For Liverpool Mohamed Salah 145 Robbie Fowler 128 Steven Gerrard 120 Michael Owen 118 Sadio Mane 90

It's no surprise that Salah has received praise all throughout his time at Liverpool as a result of his consistent ability to break records. And that praise includes the words of former Red Emile Heskey, who told The Sport Review: “I think it was Arsene Wenger’s thing that you kind of limit their minutes at a certain age. But you kind of want him [Salah] to keep playing as many minutes as possible. He’s done fantastic, and to hit the targets that he has with 200 league goals, you’re talking about a winger doing phenomenal feats.”