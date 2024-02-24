A "world class" Liverpool star is wanted in a big-money move during the summer transfer window, according to an update from The Times' Paul Hirst.

Liverpool transfer news

Jurgen Klopp may be leaving Anfield at the end of the season, but that hasn't stopped FSG already eyeing up summer signings, ensuring whoever comes in to replace the German is greeted with a couple of welcome gifts.

A shock move for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite has been mooted, in a transfer that wouldn't go down well at all at Goodison Park. Sporting CP ace Goncalo Inacio also continues to be backed to head to Liverpool, as has been the case for some time now, with the Portuguese seen as arguably one of Europe's most exciting young defenders.

Another potential defensive reinforcement is Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi, with the England international likely to leave Selhurst Park in the summer transfer window. A move to a bigger club feels on the cards, given his quality as a player.

Brazilian youngster Luis Guilherme has also been linked with a switch to the Reds, and the same applies to Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, should Liverpool feel the need to further bolster their midfield options. Almost as important as new signings is retaining the services of some of the most important players at Anfield, however, and a big update has dropped regarding one such figure.

Reds star linked with another big money move

According to The Times' Hirst, Mohamed Salah is wanted by Saudi Pro League clubs for a big-money move again this summer, with the Liverpool star one of a number of elite players being looked at.

Losing Salah doesn't bear thinking about for the Reds, and while some may be willing to see him leave for an astronomical fee - he turns 32 in the summer - he still has so much to offer at the very top level. The manner in which the Egyptian King looks after himself means he should be able to replicate the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and play well into his 30s, and he is still comfortably Liverpool's most consistent and productive attacking player.

In truth, it is no great surprise that Salah is wanted by Saudi clubs, considering they no doubt see him as a poster boy for the Saudi Pro League, but it would be bitterly disappointing to see him join what is a far inferior division to the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah's Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 21 Starts 20 Goals 15 Assists 9 Shots per game 3.2 Key passes per game 2.3 Tackles per game 0.6

Salah's current deal runs out in the summer of 2025, so it is clear that this year is when a big decision needs to made when it comes to his future, but a new contract should be handed to him, not only as a reward for so many years of brilliance - he has been called "world class" by Klopp - but also because he still has so much left in the tank for Liverpool.