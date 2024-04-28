It looked for a long time this season as though Liverpool had rediscovered their best form and put an end to any issues that saw them finish outside of the Premier League's top four last season, but recent form has brought the need for further reinforcements to the fore ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news

With the wheels of their title race falling apart entirely, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are set to part ways in disappointing fashion. The German's farewell tour hasn't exactly been a fairytale. Instead, it's shown exactly what Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes need to do this summer when it comes to solving any current squad issues, which should include adding ruthlessness back to the Liverpool attack.

The manager tasked with taking charge of that new era, meanwhile, looks destined to be Feyenoord manager Arne Slot, who knows all about getting goals out of his side in what will be a key component to any success during his tenure. It won't be an easy task to step into the void left behind by Klopp, but the Dutchman has certainly shown potential in his home country and is now set to take his biggest step yet,

It looks as though Edwards is willing to hand the new boss what he wants too. According to Fabrizio Romano on The Here We Go Podcast, Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Crysencio Summerville and are continuing the monitor the Leeds United star ahead of a potential summer move.

What's more, Slot reportedly wants to sign Summerville in the coming months to start his Liverpool tenure with a bang. A fellow Dutchman, the current Feyenoord boss could strike quite the partnership with the Leeds United man this summer. Summerville would also go a long way in solving the Reds' current problems.

"Outstanding" Summerville can replace Salah

After Salah's public disagreement with Klopp in Liverpool's 2-2 draw against West Ham United, rumours over his Liverpool future will only build, especially with his contract expiring in the summer of 2025. And that will inevitably create a void that the Reds will need to fill and one that Summerville should be a candidate to step into.

Summerville can also star where Darwin Nunez has struggled, having scored more than the forward's 18 goals in all competitions this season. It has been a clinical campaign and proved how capable he is of replacing Salah at Liverpool, providing the prolific threat it was hoped would come from Nunez.

League stats 23/24 (FBref) Crysencio Summerville Mohamed Salah Goals 19 17 Assists 9 9 Expected Goals 16.2 18.2 Key Passes 110 61 Take-ons Completed 96 24

Daniel Farke will feel frustrated if he loses his star man, but will be well aware that he is a player of Premier League quality. The Leeds manager praised Summerville, telling Sky Sports earlier this season: “He is playing an outstanding season in terms of performances, end product and also his willingness to work for the team, to be there and deliver on a daily basis even in training, otherwise you can’t deliver consistency in this league."