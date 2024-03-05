Liverpool are reportedly monitoring a "complete and dominant" young player ahead of a potential move in the summer transfer window, with the club sending scouts to watch him in action.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds may not be able to sign new players for a number of months until the summer window arrives, but potential targets are already being lined up, according to recent reports.

One individual who has emerged as a hugely exciting option is Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala, who doesn't want to sign a new deal with the reigning Bundesliga champions, eyeing a move to the Premier League instead once this season reaches its conclusion.

The 21-year-old is wanted by both Liverpool and Manchester City - Chelsea are also mentioned as possible suitors - with Pep Guardiola's side confident of getting their man, potentially being able to outspend the Reds.

Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo has also been spoken of as a target for the Merseyside at the end of the season, with the 24-year-old scoring seven goals and chipping in with three assists in the league so far this season and perhaps a cheaper alternative to Musiala.

Palmeiras youngster Luis Guilherme is considered a long-term midfield option for Liverpool, too, already making 32 appearances for his current club despite still only being 18 years of age.

There has also been a shock report linking the Reds with a surprise move for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, which is unlikely to go down well with Blues supporters. The defender is seen as an alternative to Goncalo Inacio, should Liverpool fail to acquire the signature of the Sporting CP star this summer.

Liverpool scouting exciting youngster

According to a new report from The Daily Mail, Liverpool are interested in signing Moroccan youngster ​​Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, with "the 17-year-old impressing at the Under 17 World Cup and other competitions in recent months".

The Reds have sent scouts to watch the "complete and dominant" defender in action, seeing him as a player with a high long-term ceiling who could help the club continue to grow in the future.

Admittedly, Ait Boudlal is far from a household name, currently playing in his homeland with Mohammed VI Football Academy, but five caps and two goals for Morocco's Under-17s shows that he is an emerging talent with plenty of pedigree.

The teenage defender should look at Liverpool as a perfect club to move to, in terms of youngsters being given a chance to shine, with recent weeks a perfect example of the faith Jurgen Klopp shows in youth.

The likes of Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Jayden Danns have all been handed minutes in important games, doing their bit to keep the Reds battling across all competitions, so Ait Boudlal could earn more opportunities compared to at other clubs.

For now, the Moroccan may simply be an option, like so many young scouted players, but if Liverpool feel he has genuine potential, a move for him would be an exciting one.