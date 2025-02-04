Liverpool are thought to be serious about signing a young forward this summer who has struggled since making a move to a big club last year.

Deadline day quiet at Liverpool

There was nothing in terms of incomings for the Reds on deadline day, with the entire transfer window happening without any new signings made. While some supporters may be disappointed about that, this is already a formidable squad that Arne Slot has to work with, so funds have been saved for the summer.

One player who has been strongly linked with a move away from Liverpool on deadline day was Tyler Morton, with Middlesbrough looking to bring him in on a permanent basis. Their bid wasn't deemed acceptable enough by the Merseysiders, however, and the 22-year-old has ended up remaining at Anfield until at least the end of the season.

Elsewhere, both Jayden Danns and Kaide Gordon have secured loan moves away from the Reds for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign, proving to be good for their development.

Danns has moved to Sunderland, looking to help aid their Championship promotion push, while Gordon has headed to Portsmouth, having struggled on loan at Norwich City earlier in the season. Attention will now turn to summer additions, with one player already mentioned as a target.

Liverpool "closely monitoring" PSG teenager

According to Anfield Watch's Bence Bocsak, Liverpool are "closely monitoring" Paris Saint-Germain youngster Desire Doue and the FSG recruitment heads are "big fans". At just 19 years of age, Doue is a player with a huge amount of potential, so the idea of the Reds snapping him up in the next window is a mouthwatering prospect.

The young Frenchman could be pushed down the pecking order at PSG because of the arrival of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli, so he could like the idea of a new challenge, especially if it's to a club of Liverpool's stature.

Doue has racked up 10 goal contributions (three goals and seven assists) in 27 appearances for PSG, while football talent scout Jacek Kulig has described him as a "joy to watch". However, he has not quite kicked on and forced his way into the first XI since arriving from Rennes in a £41.5m deal, only starting seven times in Ligue 1.

Primarily a left winger, Doue could be viewed as a future replacement for the likes of Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz, while his ability to thrive on the right flank and in a central attacking midfield role makes him a versatile option, too.