As much of a shock as the announcement that Jurgen Klopp will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season was, FSG were told at the start of the campaign, and thus are already planning for life without the German. The last thing that the owners will want is to face a painful transitional period, and they will hope that last summer's midfield rebuild and upcoming transfer plans will help to avoid that.

With Joel Matip set to leave at the end of his current contract, Liverpool's first priority may well be set on finding a new centre-back, leading them to a player they're "already" monitoring a move for, according to reports.

Liverpool transfer news

Whilst those at Anfield look unlikely to make any last-minute moves in the January transfer window, they've turned their attention towards the summer transfer window. With a new manager in charge, whether that be Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann or another option, Liverpool will be well aware of just how important it is that their next man in charge is handed time and resources to build their side. And that could start with another central defender.

According to Sport Bild via Sport Witness, Liverpool are "already monitoring" Willian Pacho ahead of a summer move from Eintracht Frankfurt, who value their defender at €60m (£51m). The Reds aren't alone in their interest, however, with Manchester United and Arsenal also eyeing moves to sign the 22-year-old this summer, creating a tight race for his signature.

Given his hefty price tag, it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool are willing to splash the cash on another defender, especially after Jarell Quansah's rise into the first team so far this season. Keeping tabs on Pacho nonetheless, the Ecuador international could yet become Liverpool's first signing in the post-Klopp era.

"Clever" Pacho would be an upgrade on Matip

As Matip approaches his mid-30s and leaves Liverpool, the Reds could not only replace the former Schalke man but even find an upgrade in the form of Pacho. When compared, it is Pacho's stats which come out on top so far this season:

Domestic Leagues 2023/24 Willian Pacho Joel Matip Progressive Carries 12 8 Progressive Passes 72 34 Tackles Won 28 6 Blocks 29 16 Interceptions 29 9

At 22-years-old, Pacho is likely to get better from here to hand Liverpool the ultimate long-term option. Certainly earning fans in the Bundesliga, former Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche praised Pacho via the league's official website, saying: "Willian is a very clever player, who listens well and is quick to implement what's asked of him. His speed and strength in the tackle are what make him stand out."

If it is to be Alonso who replaces Klopp, then the current Bayer Leverkusen manager could benefit from the arrival of a player he's familiar with and one he's seen play at a level that his current side are thriving in. No matter who comes in, however, Pacho looks like an ideal option to replace Matip and perhaps even more as the years tick by at Anfield.