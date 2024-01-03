Liverpool are reportedly battling both Manchester United and Real Madrid for the signing of an exciting midfielder who has been hailed as "something special".

Why Liverpool need one more midfielder

Much was made of the manner in which Jurgen Klopp almost completely rebuilt his midfield at the end of last season, with the Reds' struggles last term making it clear that huge changes were required. Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch have made a huge difference, helping Liverpool top the Premier League table at the beginning of 2024.

Despite this, supporters would still like to see another No.6 come in, as although Mac Allister has adjusted well to the role and Endo has proven an astute buy, an out-and-out destroyer like Fulham's Joao Palhinha would add some serious stability. Kalvin Phillips has also been mooted as a target for the Merseysiders, as he looks to bring an end to his disappointing spell at Manchester City this month, but that deal seems unlikely.

It remains to be seen if Klopp will delve into the transfer market for another midfielder this month, but interest in one highly-rated player has emerged.

Liverpool in the mix for Federico Redondo

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are one of the clubs who are keen on signing Federico Redondo, who is currently plying his trade at Argentinos Juniors in Argentina.

"Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid are among the big clubs that are keen on snaring holding-midfield player Federico Redondo. The world’s biggest clubs are constantly seeking to find the best talent around the world. One such prodigy making headlines is Redondo, the dynamic midfielder from Argentinos Juniors."

The report also adds that "Liverpool’s interest in Redondo seems a strategic move to bolster their midfield options", with Klopp's system and style of play "demanding versatility and stamina", which is why he could be a "perfect fit".

Redondo is someone who remains completely untested in European football, but the four-time capped Argentina Under-23 international is making waves in his homeland. The son of legendary former Real Madrid ace Fernando Redondo, the 20-year-old has been talked up hugely by journalist Roy Nemer in the recent past, who said:

"If I'm Xavi and FC Barcelona, I am looking to bring in Federico Redondo. The kid is a mirror image of his father who is one of the greatest players ever in his position. With Busquets now leaving, Redondo is a great player to have for now and the future. Kid is something special."

Federico Redondo strengths Federico Redondo weaknesses Passing Discipline Aerial duels Pace Work rate Inexperience

At 20, Redondo could be viewed as a long-term option for Liverpool, and with Thiago possibly leaving at the end of this season when his contract expires, he could simply come in as a younger replacement, possessing the Spaniard's ability to break the line and dictate play.

If he reaches anything close to the level of his father, the Reds would be acquiring the signature of a very special player, and he should only improve in the coming years.