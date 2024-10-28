A key update has emerged regarding Liverpool's chances of signing Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush during the January transfer window.

Liverpool in talks to sign Marmoush

It is no secret that the Reds were quiet on the transfer front during the summer, with Federico Chiesa the only player coming in straight away, sealing a move from Juventus. Giorgi Mamardashvili also joined from Valencia, but is spending the 2024/25 season on loan at the La Liga side.

Supporters are desperate to see Arne Slot backed with reinforcements moving forward, and Marmoush has emerged as a key transfer target for Liverpool in recent weeks.

One report has even claimed that contact has been made with the 25-year-old Frankfurt ace, as Michael Edwards looks to work his magic and bring one of the Bundesliga's most devastating attacking players to Anfield.

Marmoush is in the midst of a remarkable start to the season for his current club, scoring nine goals and registering four assists in just eight appearances in the league, also finding the net once in the Europa League.

According to a new update from Sky Germany [via Sport Witness], Liverpool are "unlikely" to complete the signing of Marmoush during the January window, despite confirmation of "talks" taking place over a move.

Frankfurt will demand as much as £50m if the Reds want to seal the signing of their best player, but it looks as though they may have to wait until the end of the season. Frankfurt want their attacker to sign a new deal, but he is hesitant to, opening the door for a move next summer.

While Liverpool fans would no doubt love to see Marmoush move to Anfield midway through the current campaign, they have more than enough attacking depth to get by until next summer. The Egyptian jumps out as a superb option for Slot, however, and his performances this season suggest that he is a player coming right into his peak years.

Primarily a central attacking option, there is still an argument to say that Marmoush could be partly viewed as a replacement for fellow Egypt star Mohamed Salah, should the 32-year-old not sign a new deal, but ideally, having them both in the squad would be perfect.

Granted, some may argue that Liverpool could ding themselves with too many attacking options, making it hard for Slot to keep everyone happy, but Marmoush is too good a player to ignore, with Frankfurt manager Dino Toppmoller summing up his qualities.

"He's very difficult to defend due to his pace and how fast he can run deep. He can also sneak in from close range, exhibit a great touch and play some great balls. He's in outstanding form at the moment, and he's feeling comfortable. That's the key to his success these days. He feels comfortable with this club and the group, and is thus a key component for us."

Omar Marmoush's Bundesliga stats this season Total Appearances 8 Starts 8 Minutes played 675 Goals 9 Assists 4 Shots per game 4.4 Key passes per game 2.3 Dribbles per game 2.0

Forgetting Salah, it could be that Marmoush is seen as an upgrade on others in different positions, from Darwin Nunez centrally to Luis Diaz and Gakpo on the left, and Liverpool should be viewing him as a primary target moving forward.