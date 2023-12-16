Liverpool could renew their interest in a central defender with "really big potential" for one key reason, according to an update from journalist Christian Falk.

Liverpool dealt Matip injury blow

Things have been going so swimmingly for the Reds of late, with Jurgen Klopp's men sitting top of the Premier League and erasing the grim memories of last season.

Liverpool were injury-plagued at times in 2022/23, and unfortunately, a few setbacks have started emerging this time around, not least to Joel Matip, who won't play again this season. The 32-year-old suffered ACL damage during the 4-3 win at home to Fulham earlier this month, and having undergone surgery on the issue, it is clear that his absence will be a long-term one.

Matip's injury blow means that Klopp only has Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez to call upon as proven centre-back options, while Jarell Quansah is fine to be used sporadically, but perhaps not yet experienced enough to enjoy a long run in the side.

It could be that Liverpool look to sign another player in that area in the January transfer window, in order to have that little bit of extra depth, should another injury happen. Goncalo Inacio and Marc Guehi, of Sporting CP and Crystal Palace respectively, are two options that have been mooted in recent weeks, and a new update suggests that another name could also be thrown into the hat due to the news of his release clause.

Liverpool could still sign Piero Hincapie

Speaking to Caught Offside, Falk claimed that Liverpool could still secure the signing of Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie, revealing that the release clause that exists in his current deal.

"Piero Hincapie could be an interesting option for potential suitors again. I’ve heard that he has a release clause of €70m. That’s why he could re-emerge on the table for Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Newcastle. We heard Milan and Roma are also interested in the Leverkusen player."

Hincapie is such an exciting defender - one who has been seen as a transfer target for Liverpool in the past - and €70m (£60m) is a release clause that could possibly even look like a steal further down the line, such is his ceiling as a player.

Partly because of injuries, the Leverkusen ace has struggled to be a key man for his current side this season, only starting two Bundesliga matches, but he is someone who the Reds should look to snap up. The fact that he can also play at left-back is an extra bonus, meaning he could come straight in and provide competition for both Van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Hincapie has been hailed as a "central defender with really big potential" by Simon Rolfes in the past, and at just 21 years of age, there is still so much more to come from him. It is hard to see Liverpool breaking the bank for him in January, however - Klopp could make do with what he has until the end of the season - so a summer deal feels more likely.