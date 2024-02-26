Liverpool are believed to be in advanced talks with a "charismatic" player over a move to Anfield this summer, as Jurgen Klopp has apparently approved the deal ahead of time.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are being linked with new signings all over the pitch currently, as they plan for life without Klopp, ensuring the new manager has endless options in the squad. Former Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen is one individual who has emerged as a target, with the Dane now at Barcelona but potentially moving on in the near future, and it is clear the boss wants to leave his replacement in a good position to carry on his work.

Klopp's former team Borussia Dortmund are also a club that Liverpool are looking at to sign players, with attacking ace Donyell Malen backed to seal a switch to Anfield in the summer. The 25-year-old has nine goals in 16 Bundesliga starts this season and would provide further competition in the final third.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen favourite Florian Wirtz is seen as a potentially massive signing by the Merseysiders, with FSG possibly using the money not spent on Moises Caicedo last summer to snap up the highly-rated German.

The centre of Liverpool's defence is arguably the position that most needs to be looked at, however, with Joel Matip out of contract at the end of the campaign, and it looks as though the Reds are eyeing up an exciting talent in that position.

Liverpool in advanced talks with Piero Hincapie

According to a report from Spain, Liverpool are in advanced talks with Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie over a move to the club at the end of the season.

The Reds see him as a top priority ahead of the summer transfer window and have been linked with a move for him already in recent months, and are now discussing a €55m (£47m) deal after Klopp gave the green light, seemingly wanting to ensure the squad is not depleted when his replacement arrives.

Hincapie ticks so many boxes for Liverpool, with the Ecuadorian primarily a centre-back but also capable of excelling as a left-back, making him a great squad option in terms of versatility, especially if Xabi Alonso wants to play three at the back.

Piero Hincapie's Bundesliga stats this season Total Appearances 15 Starts 9 Goal contributions 2 Clearances per game 1.9 Aerial duel wins per game 1.3 Tackles per game 1.1 Pass completion rate 91.4%

At just 22, he is already a key man for a Leverkusen side who currently top of the Bundesliga and on the cusp of an incredible achievement, as they look to upset the odds and pip Bayern Munich to title glory. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has described him as "an extremely charismatic player with an 'aura' of a top defender", as well as "the future legend of Ecuadorian football".

It could even be that Liverpool see Hincapie as Virgil van Dijk's heir in the left-sided centre-back role, allowing him to initially come in as an understudy to the legendary Dutchman, before gradually usurping him as age catches up with him.

That hopefully still won't be for a number of years, but either way, the Reds should do all they can to sign Hincapie in the summer window, especially if Alonso comes in as manager, already knowing him so well as a player.