Alongside solving their midfield crisis this summer, Liverpool are reportedly targeting another central defender before the transfer window slams shut in just under two weeks.

As things stand, Jurgen Klopp has Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez to call upon.

The German could yet welcome one more centre-back, however, with the Reds reportedly turning their attention to Bayer Leverkusen.

What's the latest on Piero Hincapie to Liverpool?

Amid their search for a centre-back, Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in making a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, according to Dominik Schneider of Fussball Transfers.

The Ecuadorian is currently out injured, but is on course to return at the end of August, potentially making him available for a move to Anfield, before the window closes.

The Premier League giants may have to act fast to secure Hincapie's signature, however, given that West Ham United and RB Leipzig are also reportedly interested in making their moves for the Leverkusen man this summer.

West Ham, of course, just saw their deal to sign Manchester United's Harry Maguire reportedly break down, meaning that their search for a central defender remains ongoing.

Meanwhile, as per Schneider, Hincapie is Leipzig's backup option if they fail to sign Lyon's Castello Lukeba this summer. With that said, it looks set to be a busy end to the window for the Leverkusen centre-back.

Should Liverpool sign Piero Hincapie?

As Matip enters the final year of his Liverpool contract, welcoming 21-year-old Hincapie wouldn't exactly go amiss at Anfield. Swapping an ageing Matip for the far younger Ecuador international would represent an incredibly smart piece of business for the Reds.

It remains to be seen just how much Leverkusen will demand for their defender, but, according to Transfermarkt, Hincapie is currently worth €35m (£30m), potentially making a deal feasible for Liverpool in the coming weeks.

The praise that he has received speaks for itself, with former Leverkusen manager Gerardo Seoane saying, via the official Bundesliga website: "We knew he had the potential, but the way he's rising to the challenge and coping with the intensity levels is really impressive. We're pleasantly surprised with how he's performing in the Bundesliga and Europe."

The club's sporting director also had positive things to say. Simon Rolfes said: "Piero’s signing 18 months ago was an investment in the future, back then he was a talented central defender with really big potential.

"He became a key performer for our Werkself a long time ago, he has shown his international quality in the Bundesliga, in the Champions League and recently at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Piero is one of the key elements in the team who we can count on to help us achieve ambitious targets in the next few years."

So, with that said, everything points towards a player on the up, and one that Liverpool are right to be targeting.

Of course, time is running out in the summer transfer window, but anything could still happen, making Hincapie's future an interesting one to keep an eye on.