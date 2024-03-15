Liverpool are reportedly considering making a bid for an "outstanding" attacking player during the summer transfer window, as he eyes a move away from his current club.

Liverpool eyeing more attacking additions

The Reds have five wonderful attacking options for Jurgen Klopp currently, with Mohamed Salah the star man, but Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo all excellent in their own right. This season, they have scored 75 goals between them in all competitions, and this level of sheer firepower has helped Liverpool get over the line in so many games.

Despite this, further reinforcements could arrive this summer, in order to make competition for places even stronger, with numerous players linked with moves to Anfield and Diaz rumoured to be a target for some major European clubs.

Wolves winger Pedro Neto has reportedly been scouted by Liverpool, for example, in a deal that could cost as much as £80m, should the Portuguese decide that a fresh challenge needs to come his way. Injuries continue to hamper him, though, which would be a concern if the Reds signed him.

Maximilian Beier has also been backed to join the Merseysiders at the end of the current campaign, with the Hoffenheim ace scoring 12 goals in 24 Bundesliga outings so far this season. At 21, he would be considered a long-term prospect who could come in as a strong squad option to begin with.

Liverpool could bid for "outstanding" Salah teammate

According to Bild [via Sport Witness], Liverpool are considering tabling an offer for Eintracht Frankfurt attacking Omar Marmoush this summer, having previously reported that they are "hot" for him.

The Bundesliga side will demand €50m (£42.7m) for his signature and the Reds have been named as strong contenders to snap him up come the end of the season.

Marmoush could be exactly what Liverpool are after in the summer window, with the 25-year-old primarily a centre forward, but also capable of playing on either flank, possessing impressive versatility. This season, he has scored 10 goals and registered six assists in 20 Bundesliga appearances - only 18 have been starts - proving to be a regular supplier of end product. His agent, Michael Reschke, has heaped praise on him recently.

"We have good plans for Marmoush. Marmoush has been delivering outstanding performances recently and a bright future awaits him. He currently has a global market, so we do not rule out receiving offers from all over the world. This is not a strange matter, and we should all expect it because his performance, level, and name have become like gold currency and the energy he possesses on the pitch promotes him. "Marmoush is greatly loved within Eintracht Frankfurt, so offers are not only expected from within Germany but from all over Europe. He has a completely distinctive style, his eyes are sharp, and I cannot compare him to anyone else. He is a wonderful and special player."

At 25, Marmoush is at a brilliant age to come in and hit the ground running, and the fact that he knows Salah so well because they're international colleagues could further help him ease into his surroundings.