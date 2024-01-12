At the top of the Premier League, Liverpool's need for reinforcements is far from as desperate as it was during the summer transfer window, but that doesn't mean the Reds aren't planning on adding to Jurgen Klopp's squad. Names such as Kylian Mbappe and Jeremie Frimpong have already been mentioned, and now Liverpool are reportedly in pole position to land a new defender for Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool transfer news

As every transfer window opens, the Mbappe rumours begin, with Real Madrid always at the forefront ahead of Liverpool. And this time is no different. Reports suggest that the Reds are still in contention for the Paris Saint-Germain star's signature in the summer transfer window in what would arguably be one of the most impressive deals in Premier League history. Meanwhile, Frimpong's Liverpool links have suggested that the Reds are eyeing a move to sign the Bayer Leverkusen right-back in the summer transfer window for as little as £35m.

With that said, it already looks likely to be a busy few months for those at Anfield, who are also now leading the way to sign a replacement for Joel Matip. According to Nice-Matin, via Get French Football News, Liverpool are in pole position to sign Jean-Clair Todibo in a move that would see them hijack Manchester United's potential deal. As per Rudy Galetti, Manchester United were in pole position themselves to sign Todibo, before seemingly conceding that spot to their Premier League rivals.

Any deal will reportedly take place in the summer, however, with the defender unlikely to leave this January given Nice's €60m (£52m) asking price. As Matip's contract expires in the summer and the window swings open once more though, Liverpool could make their move, especially since Klopp is reportedly tempted by the idea of a defensive partnership between Todibo and Ibrahima Konate.

"Great" Todibo can be better than Matip

Not only would the Frenchman be a replacement for Matip, but Todibo would even be an upgrade. At just 24-years-old, Liverpool could land a player primed to be at the top of his game for years to come in what could see Klopp form an unstoppable defensive duo of Konate and his fellow Frenchman. Here's how Todibo's stats compare to those of Matip's this season...

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Blocks Jean-Clair Todibo 10 66 14 20 Joel Matip 8 34 6 16

It's no surprise after performing so well for Nice that Todibo has earned such high praise during his time at the club, including from former teammate Aaron Ramsey. The former Arsenal star said via Get French Football News: "He’s playing alongside one of the most experienced players in Dante, who has played at the very highest level now for a number of years. For Jean-Clair to have that experience next to him is invaluable. He’s a great guy, a great player and very ambitious, so there is no reason that he can’t go all the way to the top and represent France."