A top European club are reportedly excited at the prospect of selling their "Rolls-Royce" player this summer, with Liverpool in the race to sign him.

The Reds will have a new manager in place by the time the summer transfer window arrives, at which point the individual in question will be eyeing a number of new signings to be more suited to their style and system.

Centre-back is one position where Liverpool could look to upgrade in, ahead of Joel Matip's likely exit at the end of the season, and Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi has reportedly held talks with the Merseysiders over a summer move to Anfield. The 23-year-old may feel like a switch to a bigger club could enhance his England hopes moving forward, having potentially outgrown his current club at this point.

Shakhtar Donetsk ace Georgiy Sudakov is another player who has been backed to join the Reds in the near future, although the youngster has a mammoth £128m release clause in his current deal with the Ukrainian giants.

In another rumour, Liverpool are believed to be in pole position to complete the signing of Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, should the new manager feel that further midfield additions are required, despite last year's rebuild in that area of the pitch.

Club excited to sell "Rolls-Royce" Liverpool target

According to a fresh report from Record [via Sport Witness], Porto are "rubbing their hands together" at Liverpool's interest in Alan Varela this summer, as they look to receive big money for one of their most prized assets.

His price tag appears to be rising all the time, as he prepares to face Arsenal in the Champions League on Tuesday night, and he has a €70m (£59.6m) release clause in his current deal.

Varela continues to stand out as an excellent option for Liverpool this summer, although it only makes sense if Thiago departs, as is expected when the injury-prone Spaniard's current deal expires at the end of the season.

Varela vs. Liverpool's top midfielders Varela Endo Mac Allister Szoboszlai Jones Appearances 21 20 23 23 17 Starts 20 12 22 21 12 Goals 2 1 3 3 1 Assists 2 0 4 2 1 Tackles per game 1.1 1.5 2.8 1.3 1.2 Key passes per game 0.8 0.6 1.2 1.7 0.5 Pass completion rate 89.7% 87.8% 87.5% 87.1% 90.8%

At just 22, the Argentine is at the opposite end of his career to Thiago, with so much more to come from him, but he has also become a vital player for Porto, making 31 appearances since joining from Boca Juniors, and scoring and assisting twice apiece for good measure.

Varela has even been compared to former Liverpool favourite Javier Mascherano, who was such a popular and influential presence at the base of the midfield between 2007 and 2010, helping them reach the 2007 Champions League final and making up the "best midfield in the world" alongside Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso.

The young midfielder may not be a priority target, with the defence arguably needing more focus, but signing him could be an outstanding long-term piece of business.