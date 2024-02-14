When a new era gets underway at Anfield this summer following Jurgen Klopp's exit, Liverpool could be set for a busy period in the transfer market, as their new manager looks to make their mark. That said, reports suggest that the Reds are prepared to make an offer to sign a Bundesliga attacker.

Liverpool transfer news

Of course, the direction of Liverpool's transfer business will be easier to decipher when their replacement for Klopp is announced. As of right now, it looks as though former midfielder Xabi Alonso is the top choice, having remained unbeaten at the top of the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen this season. The Spaniard has taken Leverkusen to the summit of German football, with their most recent win over Bayern Munich a big step towards eventual silverware come May.

If it is to be Alonso, then targets in the Bundesliga could certainly make sense for the Reds, given that it's now a league the former Real Madrid midfielder knows so well. With that said, Donyell Malen could be among those looked at.

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool are prepared to make an offer to sign Malen this summer, who has been valued at €40m (£34m) by Borussia Dortmund. Several European sides are reportedly interested in the Dutchman, with Dortmund looking to make a profit on their original payout of £26m back in 2021.

Related The Bradley alternative Liverpool could unleash after Trent's injury Trent is once again injured which leaves Liverpool with something of a right-back dilemma ahead of their next games.

Given that Mohamed Salah's current contract is set to run out in the summer of 2025, Liverpool may need to start thinking about boosting their attacking options, and Malen could certainly be an option due to his ability to replicate the speed of the Egyptian - though questions may still come over his ability to replace Salah's output.

Do Liverpool need "dangerous" Malen?

If Liverpool are forced to replace Salah - a player who often finds himself competing for the Premier League Golden Boot and the top assist award - then they must do so with the highest calibre player possible. Malen is not yet of that calibre, though one day he could be.

The 25-year-old has shown signs of really bursting into life at Dortmund, but remains without the needed consistency to become Salah's replacement at Anfield. Here's how Malen compares to the current Liverpool star this season.

Stats (via FBref) Donyell Malen Mohamed Salah Goals 9 14 Assists 0 8 Expected Goals 6.3 14.3 Key passes 18 47

Malen still has plenty of time to reach his potential, even if that doesn't involve replacing Salah at Liverpool. The forward has previously earned the praise of former Dortmund midfielder and Germany's World Cup hero Mario Gotze, who said via the Bundesliga's official website: "Donyell is extremely fast and very dangerous. If he has a chance, it's usually a goal, too. He's still young, but has really good abilities."

When the summer transfer window arrives, it will be interesting to see just where Liverpool focus their resources and if they decide to submit an offer for Malen to boost their attacking options.