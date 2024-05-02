As Liverpool prepare to enter a new era without Jurgen Klopp for the first time in nine years, reports suggest that Michael Edwards and FSG are ready to make a statement in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news

Change is afoot at Anfield. The Reds will be bidding farewell to Klopp at the end of the season and all signs are now pointing towards Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, who is set to be handed the almost impossible task of replacing a legend.

With a new era will come fresh faces on the pitch too, as Edwards looks to return in style this summer. And that could see the likes of Nicolo Barella arrive in what would be one of the deals of the summer. Serie A seems to be where it's at for Liverpool in that regard, with reports also linking the Reds with a major move to bolster their attacking options.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Liverpool are now pushing to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli this summer ahead of Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. The forward, who dreams of playing in England, reportedly has a release clause of £111m, which would likely be one of the most expensive deals of the summer.

Liverpool's attack has been at the centre of criticism as of late with chances coming and quickly going for Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and even Mohamed Salah, who historically knows exactly where the back of the net is. So, a player of Osimhen's calibre would be coming at the perfect time this summer.

"Great" Osimhen is better than Nunez

As much as Nunez has shown improvement in his second season at Liverpool, question marks still remain over his ability to take Liverpool to a title win without a player of Salah's stature to lead the way. And as a number nine, that should be a concern for the Reds, especially with Salah's time at Anfield running out by the time that the summer of 2025 arrives.

That's where Osimhen would play his part, however. The main man at Napoli in their Serie A title last year, the Nigerian hasn't looked back since and has become one of the best strikers in European football.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Victor Osimhen Darwin Nunez Starts 20 22 Goals 14 11 Expected Goals 14.7 15.7 Assists 3 8

What's most concerning about those numbers is Nunez's expected goals. Whilst Osimhen has performed fairly on the mark when it comes to goals, the Liverpool man has significantly underperformed with four, almost five fewer goals scored than expected so far this season.

Osimhen's clinical nature in front of goal would make all the difference at Anfield and would have certainly left Klopp's farewell tour racing for the top silverware. Described as "great" by former Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti, Osimhen could now realise his reported Premier League dream.