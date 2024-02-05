Liverpool are reportedly readying an offer to secure the signing of a new winger who's been called a "magician" by his teammates, seeing him as a possible successor to Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future

Last summer, a huge £150m offer arrived for Salah from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, but the Reds rejected it on the spot, not wanting arguably their most prized player to move on. While Salah hasn't indicated that he will move away this year instead, it seems inevitable that further bids will arrive from Saudi clubs, as they look to turn his head with his contract ticking down.

The Liverpool legend is out of contract at Anfield in the summer of 2025, so it is clear that a huge decision will need to be made at the end of this season, with the 31-year-old either having to sign an extension or leave for an eye-watering amount of money. The idea of him moving on for free next year doesn't even bear thinking about.

Should Salah decide to enjoy a fresh challenge in the summer, it is imperative that the Reds have some stellar potential replacements lined up, and it looks as though that is the case.

Liverpool eyeing Barcelona star Raphinha

According to a report from Spain, Liverpool are keen on signing Barcelona winger Raphinha, looking at him as a successor to Salah, should he move on at the end of the season. There is also interest in his teammate Ansu Fati, who is currently on loan at Brighton.

"Liverpool are taking a proactive stance regarding the possibility of Mohamed Salah leaving the club after having a significant offer from Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia. In order to ensure a smooth transition in the event of his departure, Liverpool are evaluating two Barcelona options in Raphinha and Ansu Fati.

"The first option that Liverpool is evaluating is that of the Brazilian winger, since his place in the Barcelona squad is not guaranteed. Although the negotiations could be a complex process, the possibility of bringing in Raphinha as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah is on the table, with Liverpool preparing an imminent offer to acquire his services."

Raphinha's La Liga stats this season Total Appearances 15 Starts 8 Goals 3 Assists 5 Key passes per game 1.7 Dribbles per game 1.1

Raphinha could be an excellent option for Liverpool, not least because he has proven himself in the Premier League in the past, shining for Leeds United and registering 29 goal contributions (17 goals and 12 assists) in the competition. Leeds teammate Dan James once said of him: "He’s a magician. He’s always been a great player – I played against him at United and he was always great – but he’s improved so much."

Despite not quite finding the stardom he was hoping for when he moved to Catalonia, he has received plenty of praise with Barca too, with members of the media saying his movement is "unstoppable" and "one of his and Barcelona's deadliest weapons".

Replacing Salah is going to be a near-impossible task for Liverpool, considering he is one of the best players in the history of the club, and while him staying remains easily the best option, Raphinha could bring similar attributes if he comes in, in terms of his ability to cut in from the right wing and affect games with his technical brilliance.