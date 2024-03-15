Liverpool are the “most serious” candidate to sign a “phenomenal” Premier League player in the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Liverpool plan successors for club legends

The Reds continue to plan for life after Jurgen Klopp, with the new manager inheriting a superb squad this summer, but also no doubt wanting to bring in his own signings.

Last year, Liverpool made a concerted effort to completely rebuild the midfield, with Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago looking past their best in the middle of the park, and new additions Alexis Mac Allister, Dominic Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch have breathed new life into the club this season.

Moving forward, a number of Reds legends are now in their 30s, including Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah, and the time will come when they also need to be replaced. That may still be some time away, with the players in question still all arguably world-class in their respective positions, but they must sign players in advance, rather than leave it too late.

In defence, the likes of Goncalo Inacio and Piero Hincapie have been linked with moves to Liverpool, both of whom can thrive at centre-back and left-back, suggesting they could be ideal long-term successors to Van Dijk and Robertson.

Meanwhile, some top-quality attacking players have been backed to move to Anfield, including Wolves ace Pedro Neto, who could be viewed as Salah's successor out wide. Scouts are believed to have been sent to watch the Portuguese in action, with £80m potentially needed to snap him up.

Liverpool eyeing "phenomenal" Premier League ace

According to La Gazette Du Fennec [via Sport Witness], Liverpool are the "most serious" club in the race to sign Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer.

It is claimed that a "real left-back" is wanted to play alongside Van Dijk moving forward, perhaps suggesting that a long-term replacement for Robertson is indeed being looked at.

Ait-Nouri could be a fantastic signing for Liverpool, with the 22-year-old impressing for Wolves for an extended period of time, making 106 appearances to date and chipping in with five goals and ten assists.

In the past, he has excelled up against Salah, keeping him quiet during a clash at Molineux in 2021/22, with the Egyptian assisting Divock Origi for a winning goal in stoppage time, but only after Ait-Nouri had been substituted. Meanwhile, journalist Tim Spiers has heaped praise on him throughout his Wolves career.

"Ait-Nouri was phenomenal. I know it’s only one game and he’s a kid, and he got a lot of space at times, but he played with such enthusiasm and really helped stretch that game out on the left."

Ait-Nouri vs. Robertson in the Premier League this season Ait-Nouri Robertson Appearances 24 15 Starts 21 11 Goals 1 1 Assists 1 1 Tackles per game 2.0 1.7 Key passes per game 0.8 2.3 Pass completion rate 86.5% 87.3%

At 22, there is still so much more to come from Ait-Nouri and he could come in as great competition for Robertson, possibly even lead to Liverpool deciding to cash in on Kostas Tsimikas, should they see him as expendable with two strong options ahead of him at left-back. The fact that the Wolves man can play further up the pitch is an added bonus, allowing him to shine in a number of positions.