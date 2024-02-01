Within the space of a week, Liverpool's season has gone from being centred around a Premier League title race to becoming Jurgen Klopp's farewell tour. Along the way, the Reds will simply be hoping to headline with the act of picking up English football's biggest prize to hand their most successful manager in Premier League history the perfect ending.

Klopp could give those at Anfield a gift of his own, however, with Liverpool readying an approach to sign one final player under the German, according to reports.

Liverpool transfer news

With the cameras confirmed to be rolling behind the scenes in the remainder of Klopp's final season in charge, Liverpool could yet introduce some new characters. The January transfer window closes in just 24 hours, meaning that it would have to be a rapid move for those at Anfield to land a winter arrival, but that hasn't stopped the reports from coming in.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk has already been forced to clarify comments about his future at the club after an earlier interview was "taken out of context" from the Dutchman.

Staying put, Van Dijk looks likely to be around to welcome some fresh faces, potentially including a January arrival. According to reports in Germany, via TeamTalk, Liverpool are readying a "last gasp" approach to sign Max Beier from Hoffeinheim this month in what would be Klopp's final transfer at the club. The Reds aren't alone in their interest though, with Everton and Brentford also reportedly eyeing moves.

With such little time remaining in the window, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will meet the forward's €35m (£30m) price tag, but it would certainly feel fitting that a Hoffenheim forward arrived at the end of an era just as Roberto Firmino once did in the final months of Brendan Rogers' tenure. If Beier arrived and reached anything close to the level that Firmino did, then Anfield is in for a treat.

"Impressive" Beier is the perfect parting gift

If Klopp and Liverpool are to land Beier this month, then not only would the young forward be the perfect last signing but also an ideal addition when it comes to adding depth in pursuit of the Premier League title. The Reds already have a stacked forward line, but an injury to Mohamed Salah has highlighted just how quickly things can change, even with Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz all available.

Beier's stats at just 21-years-old have been impressive, to say the least so far this season. The young German has scored seven goals and assisted a further five, making Liverpool's interest no surprise. DaveOCKOP - a Liverpool journalist - has certainly liked what he's seen too...

In what could be an interesting 24 hours, we could see Klopp welcome one final name before parting ways with the Reds this summer.