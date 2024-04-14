Liverpool could be able to sign a "fantastic" player who Ruben Amorim loves for just £30m this summer, according to a fresh transfer update.

Amorim remains the strong favourite to become the Reds' next manager after Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season, as he lies on the cusp of guiding Sporting CP to another Primeira Liga title.

Should the Portuguese be the man to take charge, he may immediately want to bring in players who are ideal to his system, with the same applying to all of the candidates to come in.

Bayer Leverkusen left-back Alejandro Grimaldo has emerged as a rumoured target for Liverpool, even though Xabi Alonso has confirmed that he won't be heading to Anfield from the soon-to-be Bundesliga champions. The 28-year-old has a highly impressive tally of nine goals and 11 assists in the league this season, admittedly playing more as a wing-back.

Amorim could look to bring some of his Sporting players to Merseyside and another report has claimed that midfielder Morten Hjulmand may be on his way to the club alongside his current boss.

Impressive young centre-back Goncalo Inacio has also been linked with a move to Liverpool numerous times throughout this season, being seen as an exciting long-term option capable of playing centrally and at left-back.

Liverpool could sign "fantastic" ace

According to a new claim from Football Insider journalist Pete O'Rourke, Liverpool could sign Marcus Edwards for just £30m in the summer window, with the 25-year-old potentially leaving Sporting.

The report states that the Merseysiders "could be in the market for a new winger in the summer transfer window", amid rumours surrounding Luis Diaz joining Paris Saint-Germain, and Edwards has emerged as an option.

Edwards could be a great option for Liverpool in the coming months, having proven to be such a key performer for his current side, chipping in with seven-goal contributions (four goals and three assists) from 15 Primeira Liga starts this season. His overall tally for Sporting is 21 goals and 25 assists in 107 appearances.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United and England midfielder Owen Hargreaves has heaped praise on the forward in the past, saying: "On the ball, dribbling at people, he’s up there. He leaves people for dead. Technically he’s fantastic. The young man has so much ability with the ball at his feet, makes it look easy."

While not necessarily a world-class player yet, Edwards is someone who could come in and add even more quality and depth to Liverpool's attack, and he is at an age where he could only improve in the coming years. Amorim is clearly a fan, too, which is important, with the Sporting manager backing his player for an England call-up back in 2022, calling him a "very talented player".

Marcus Edwards' England stats Appearances Goals England Under-20s 8 2 England Under-19s 7 2 England Under-18s 5 4 England Under-17s 23 4 England Under-16s 6 1

The fact that the Englishman could be available for as little as £30m could make him a bargain, so it is a signing that the Reds may look to complete, particularly if Amorim does end up being Klopp's successor.