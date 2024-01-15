Liverpool could complete the signing of an "absolutely magnificent" player and pay in three separate instalments, according to a new transfer update.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are enjoying a mini-break currently, having over a week off ahead of Sunday's trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League, but there could still be hard work going on when it comes to incoming transfer business.

Lots of players have emerged as potential signings for Liverpool in the January transfer window, but it remains to seen if any new faces will come in, especially considering the quality and depth already on show in Jurgen Klopp's squad.

Juventus teenager Kenan Yildiz is one player who has been linked with a January move to Anfield, but his current club are reluctant to sell, while Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande is another individual backed to join Liverpool.

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo is another highly-rated player who is reportedly on the Reds' radar, as they look to possibly do some important business this month.

According to a fresh update from AS [via The Mirror], Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes, and the club, and by extension owners FSG, could pay his near-£100m release clause across three annual instalments.

"Liverpool could sign Bruno Guimaraes for £32million per season for the next three years as the Reds plot a move for the Newcastle midfielder. The Brazil international is someone Liverpool are admirers of, after the Reds 'made contact' with Newcastle over a potential switch for Guimaraes back in May. However, Guimaraes stayed put at St James' Park after they secured qualification for the Champions League before penning a new five-year deal in October.

"According to AS, Guimaraes 'agreed' to a release clause in his contract worth £98m, which is payable in three instalments of £32m. The report added that Guimaraes is one of the players the Newcastle board have selected to help them 'settle accounts', while Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Chelsea have been noted as possible destinations should the Magpies part ways."

Bruno has stood out in the Premier League ever since he joined Newcastle two years ago, providing box-to-box energy and fight. At 26, he is right at the peak of his powers, so the idea of him moving to Liverpool is a mouthwatering proposition.

The Magpies will clearly be desperate for that not to happen, but if their financial situation forces them into selling him, the Reds have to try and beat others to his signature. He has been lauded by none other than Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, who has said of him:

"Newcastle have got a really, really talented player there and the fans love him - and rightly so. I thought he was absolutely magnificent."

Granted, Liverpool's midfield is already well-stocked with talent, and Bruno isn't the proper No.6 that some may crave, but he is an elite-level player who could make such a difference, registering three assists in the league this season and averaging 2.2 tackles per game.