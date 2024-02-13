Liverpool have been made aware that they could sign an "incredible" Premier League player for £60m in the summer window, according to a transfer update this week.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds continue to be linked with new signings ahead of the summer, at which point Jurgen Klopp will have moved on and a new manager will be in place. Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane is one player who has emerged as a possible target for Liverpool, with the German believed to be "stalling" on a new deal because of interest from the Merseysiders.

Another report has claimed that the Reds are in talks to sign Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer at the end of the season. The Englishman is a versatile player who can thrive at centre-back and left-back.

There has also been speculation about the future of some current Liverpool heroes, with Trent Alexander-Arnold potentially signing a contract extension in the near future. The same will hopefully apply to Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool can sign Pedro Neto for £60m

When it comes to Salah however, FSG have the perfect chance to secure a long-term replacement. According to an update from Football Insider, Liverpool can sign Pedro Neto if they cough up £60m this summer, with Wolves keen to recoup a big fee to offset their FFP issues.

"Wolves will demand a fee of between £50-60million to let star man Pedro Neto depart in the summer, sources have told Football Insider. The forward penned a long-term contract valid until 2027 with Gary O’Neil’s side in March 2022, meaning they have ground to seek a massive fee for one of their star players.

'It is believed that Liverpool could also enter the race for the Portugal international as they seek a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, while clubs from across Europe are also monitoring the 23-year-old."

Pedro Neto's Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 15 Starts 14 Goals 2 Assists 8 Key passes per game 2.3 Dribbles per game 1.9 Pass completion rate 83.5%

Neto is an exceptional young player whose future surely belongs at one of the Premier League's biggest clubs, or a European giant, so the idea of him in a Liverpool shirt is mouthwatering.

The only concern surrounding the Portuguese is the injury problems he has suffered down the years, but it doesn't look to have affected his game, as he continues to enjoy an excellent season. He has eight assists in just 14 league starts in 2023/24 to date, and Wolves manager Gary O'Neil lauded him earlier in the campaign, saying:

"He has been absolutely incredible for the six or seven weeks I have been here. I am really pleased with where Pedro is at. He has given absolutely everything and showed a big moment of quality [at Luton] which sums up how he has been for me for the last six weeks."

It is clearly preferable for Salah to stay at Liverpool beyond this season, considering he still looks in and around his prime, but if he does move this summer, Neto looks like a perfect candidate to fill the sizeable void that he would leave.